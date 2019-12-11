BELLEAIR — Town residents are invited to enjoy some holiday cheer at Christmas in the Park, Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Doyle Park.
Hosted by the Belleair Community Foundation, the “community-building” event is designed to bring residents together just before Christmas.
A gourmet hot chocolate bar and alcoholic beverages will be offered. The Largo High Madrigal Singers will provide entertainment, and Santa Claus will make an appearance. Games for children will be offered.
“So this is our first official Mingle Jingle,” said town Commissioner Karla Rettstatt, chairwoman of the foundation, in an email.
The event was launched last year after Dan and Rosaleen Doyle’s house had burned down in December 2018.
“Friends and neighbors wanted to show their support, so we made a huge card and met at the park. We had such a great time, that residents asked us to do this again this year,” Rettstatt said.
The foundation asked the town to provide portable lighting, street blockage or trash cans.
The Town Commission approved a permit for the event. The park is at Rosery, Magnolia and Laurel roads.
In other matters:
• Town officials got commission approval to amend a Hunter Park improvement plan to include pavers, planters and additional landscaping.
The park was largely built with the support of the Belleair Community Foundation and town residents.
Staff plans to build a courtyard area surrounding the existing St. Francis statue. The work will be completely mostly in-house. The cost of the project is $3,242, borne by the Belleair Community Foundation.
The area is being dedicated in honor of the late Mike Helmus, a longtime volunteer, for his work at Hunter Park.
• Town officials commended Police Chief Rick Doyle, who graduated from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Chief Executive Seminar along with Indian Shores Chief Rick Swann. The chiefs were part of 20 law enforcement leaders in Florida selected to participate in the program. Graduates were required to meet regularly in Tallahassee to take classes on emerging trends in law enforcement in order to prepare for the challenging demands of the future.
• Town officials are preparing to make major changes to their personnel policies, which haven’t been revised since 2003.
The town’s labor attorney was asked to review the policies to make sure the town is in good position with legal compliance and changes to worker’s compensation requirements, said Town Manager J.P. Murphy.
“This is at this point strictly an introductory conversation that says while the rest of the staff goes through and looks at different element for amendment,” Murphy said, “is there anything the commission would like us to pay special attention to or do some research on?”
During the review, town officials will be looking at disciplinary polices and adding a section for cybersecurity. Murphy expects the review to be a six-month project, allowing time for employees to provide their thoughts as well.
“There’s just some stuff in here that’s flatly not legal anymore, like longevity pay,” he said.
• Commissioners reviewed the upcoming schedule of meetings.
Since no pertinent matters were expected to be presented at the Dec. 17 commission meeting, officials agreed to cancel it. The next commission meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 7.