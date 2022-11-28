A 45-year-old motorcyclist died Nov. 24 when he crashed his 2004 Harley Davidson into the Town of Indian Shores’ welcome sign at Park and Gulf boulevards.
Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriffs Office’s Major Accident Investigation Team said Kevin Meade was westbound at high speed on the Park Boulevard Bridge at 5:39 p.m. when he failed to maintain control in a left turn onto Gulf Boulevard. He was ejected and the motorcycle continued to the welcome sign.
Meade was pronounced dead at the scene. A PCSO report stated that speed and impairment appeared to be factors.