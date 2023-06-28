BELLEAIR BLUFFS — At the latest City Commission meeting, officials addressed residents’ complaints about illegally anchored boats, invasive bamboo and a proposed drive-thru coffee store.
During the June 21 meeting, officials told residents their concerns are not being ignored, starting with the proposal to build a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in a vacant lot on the corner of Indian Rocks Road and Duncan Drive.
“Plans (have) been given to the city and were going through the natural process,” Mayor Chris Arbutine said. “As I know right now, the plans have been denied. So, it’s going through the process.”
He added that City Administrator Debra Sullivan, City Clerk Alexis Silcox and staff have been working for months with the county on the boats and other issues.
“It’s not due to a lack of trying or a lack of effort on this commission’s part,” the mayor said. “Every time there’s a longstanding issue, such as the bamboo or the boat issue, there’s so many other things to be considered.”
Those considerations include coordinating with state, county, and other governmental and environmental organizations. “And everyone is telling you what you can and cannot do,” Arbutine said.
Regarding another longstanding bone of contention, Sullivan said she is working with an audio-visual company that records local government meetings to bring the video service to the Bluffs.
“I spoke with this particular vendor who works with Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks Beach,” Sullivan said. “He came in, we discussed it, he gave a proposal.”
She said she did not have authorization to execute the agreement, “but I do have information, he would come in and record to a YouTube channel.”
Sullivan said she also spoke with Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle regarding speeding caused by detours from the Indian Rocks Road construction project.
“We are working in conjunction with him regarding the speed on Mehlenbacher (Road),” Sullivan said. “They actually have a monitor out there, a hidden speed contraption they use, and … we’re going to work on doing that traffic mitigation.”
During his monthly report, Arbutine said the laundry list of items they’ve addressed over the past few months prove “they’re on top of things,” adding, “we’re doing the best we can.”
Millage action, code tweaks
In the first step of the budget process for the coming fiscal year, the commission voted 5-0 in favor of setting the tentative proposed millage rate for fiscal year 2023-24 at 5.35 mills, the same rate as the current year.
Finance Committee Chair Pete Fisher said the committee recommended keeping the millage rate the same because “the town is very involved in these (road) projects, these paving projects, water/sewage, and all this stuff costs money.”
The commission also approved hearing dates for the FY24 budget of Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 18, both starting at 6 p.m.
The commission also voted unanimously to forward for first reading a proposed ordinance changing city code to allow food trucks to operate within the city limits. City Attorney Tom Trask said the ordinance is required to address a change in state regulations.
“The change in the (state) statute requires us to allow food trucks in the city, and that’s why we’re creating these regulations so we can control it,” Trask said.
The commission also voted unanimously to forward for first reading a proposed ordinance changing city code to allow staff to trim trees, bushes and shrubs overhanging streets, rights of ways and sidewalks without resident approval.
Officials also announced that the city’s annual Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park. The event will feature games and activities, police vehicles and fire trucks, an inflatable bounce house and a dessert contest judged by members of the commission.
Sullivan said those bringing baked goods must have them in to City Hall by 10 a.m.
“The more we have, the more they have to judge,” she said.
Food will be provided by Belleair Market, Kona Ice, and others, and with games and activities for kids, including face painting.