BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club will conduct a “Community Gardeners Pot Luck Summer” beginning Saturday, June 10.
Open to the community and free of charge, participants are encouraged to bring annuals, perennials, herbs and other plants to share, along with home-gardening questions and information.
The program will be held on the second Saturday of June, July, August and September from noon to 2 p.m. at the Belleair Garden Club House, 903 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Belleair.
For further information, visit belleairgardenclub.com or email hefelekathy@gmail.com.