BELLEAIR — In an act of generosity too delicious to overlook, Belleair residents Mike and Debi Hugill recently provided free gourmet peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for all town of Belleair employees.
On May 5, the Hugills hired the Radius Church’s PB & Jelly Deli food truck to make a trip from its home base in St. Pete to the Dimmit Community Center for a two-hour “Cinco de sandwich” luncheon.
As employees intermittently came over and sat at picnic tables set up in the side lot, ordering sandwiches with names like the Thai Fighter, Happy Apple and Italian Goat, the Hugills explained how their idea — now in its third year — to give back to the community started.
“We won (use of) the truck at a raffle a few years ago, and we didn’t quite know what to do with it,” Debi Hugill said. “We didn’t know where to use it. At our house? In our neighborhood? It’s not often you get to host a food truck for a couple of hours.”
Mike Hugill said they decided to ask town officials if they would be willing to let them donate it to the employees. “They said, ‘Are you kidding me? Absolutely,’” he recalled.
He said after the success of Belleair’s inaugural PB&J Day, the couple decided to do it again, noting the truck’s operator, Radius Pastor Blake Clarke, is more than willing to “clear the schedule” to come out.
“They’re a 501(c)(3), and we give them a healthy tithe that helps them to do things like this,” Mike Hugill said.
He noted the Radius mission is to give back, as the church donates a full meal to the homeless for every sandwich sold.
“We’ve given 9,700 meals away since 2017, and we love to do it,” Clarke said after climbing out of the truck and posing for a photo with the Hugills and his crew. “And we love to partner with people like Mike and Debi because anytime someone in the community wants to do something for love, we’re in. Our love is a visible, tangible love, one PB&J at a time.”
Based on the number of sandwiches consumed in the parking lot, there was plenty of love to go around.
“We are very fortunate to have such thoughtful and generous residents like Mike and Debi Hugill,” Mayor Mike Wilkinson said via text a few days later. “Our employees are so appreciative, and so is the commission. We all had a wonderful time and can’t thank the Hugills enough.”
According to the Hugills, giving back is part of living in a community like Belleair.
“We live in Belleair and attend the commission meetings and events, and we know what holds this community together is the employees,” Mike Hugill said after the event. “Whether it’s the water department or public works, the police department or admin, they all have an impact on our quality of life here, and this is our way of giving something back to them.”
Hugill said he and Debi plan to continue the tradition for the foreseeable future. “This is a long-term deal,” he said.
The couple was happy to provide a highlight in what’s been a tumultuous few months at Town Hall.
“They’ve been in a storm, and this was like the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hugill said, noting the recent resignation of Town Manager JP Murphy was jarring for everyone involved. “But we will bounce back, and we’re going to continue to do this because it’s our way of saying ‘thanks.’”