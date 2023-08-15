BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Sahar & Associates Realty has opened an office in Belleair Bluffs at 784 Indian Rocks Road N.
Broker and owner Sahar Andolino has lived in Pinellas County for more than 40 years and has more than 20 years of experience in real estate. She focuses on communities in Pinellas County.
Sahar & Associates Realty offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial property transactions, property management, and real estate consulting.
The office can be contacted at 727-434-0201 or email at soldbysahar@gmail.com. The company website is www.saharandassociates.com