BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer.
The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness to help others.
According to her good friend, former Belleair deputy mayor Karla Rettstatt, Cromer had a variety of skills and passions in addition to her unbridled gift of gab.
“Lil was born Lillia Gertrude Buck on March 1, 1947, in Kankakee County, Illinois and she was an accountant by trade,” Rettstatt said via email shortly after Cromer’s death, noting Lil married Harold Cromer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, in 1978 and they eventually moved from the big city to tiny, tony Belleair, where Harold passed away in 1998.
“Lil continued to live in Belleair, and she was an active member in the community,” Rettstatt wrote. “She attended commission meetings on a regular basis, and there wasn’t a person Lil would not meet and get to know.”
In addition to keeping tabs on the commission agendas, Rettstatt said, Cromer was an avid reader who also loved to write — she published two books and several short essays and had been writing for Belleair Living magazine for the past several years. Cromer also loved helping children, playing golf and being active in the community.
“She volunteered for many charities, including helping children learn how to read,” Rettstatt said. “She loved to play golf and had two holes-in-one in her lifetime. She was a loyal friend who would be by your side in times of joy and times of need. She based her life on facts, not fiction. I will miss her sense of humor, big personality and kindness. She was more than a friend, she was part of my family.”
During the Sept. 19 Belleair Town Commission meeting, Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey said Cromer “was very supportive of me, personally, and the community and the town.
He added:”She did so many wonderful things for the town, and I just think at some point we should think about how we can memorialize Lil. She was a wonderful person and a wonderful friend and a wonderful friend of Belleair. It’s very sad.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson agreed, and he later said it was unfortunate they didn’t get to say goodbye to Lil.
“I had no idea she was that sick, and I wish I had known,” he said of Cromer’s sudden passing, which caught even her closest friends off guard. “She was a great lady who cared so much about the town. She will be deeply missed by everyone in Belleair. Lil was a true one-of a kind.”
Belleair residents Debi and Mike Hugill became close with Cromer after she wrote a profile on the couple for Belleair Living in the summer of 2019, and they agreed Lil was a true American original.
“You always knew where you stood with her. You never had to guess what she was thinking,” Debi Hugill said of Cromer, whom they dubbed an “unofficial cousin” after the magazine shoot where a planned quick spin in Mike’s classic convertible turned into a daylong tour of Gulf Coast beach communities.
“She wasn’t afraid to call anyone to task,” Hugill said. “If you didn’t like it, you were missing out, because there was no one like her and there never will be.”
Mike Hugill recalled how they “called each other ‘cousin’ in our texts, and every Thanksgiving when we had family over, she was always at our table,” adding, “She quickly became instant family.”
According to the Hugills, Cromer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over the summer and had successful surgery to remove the tumor in July. However, doctors then discovered cancer in Lil’s lymph nodes, which she elected to treat with chemotherapy. But she knew the diagnosis was fatal, and as was Cromer’s style, she was planning to go out with a bang, not a whisper.
“When she found out she was terminal, Lil wanted to throw a party at the (Pelican) golf club for 200 people,” Debi Hugill said. “She didn’t want people to be sad and in mourning. She wanted to have fun.”
True to her wishes, Rettstatt has organized a private party for Cromer at the club later this month, where the people whose lives she affected most can celebrate her life.
“Lil was adamant she didn’t want a memorial service, but the party isn’t for her, it’s for the survivors,” Debi Hugill said. “It’s quite a loss. That woman was the heartbeat of Belleair.”