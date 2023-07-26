BELLAIR BLUFFS — Belleair Café has hit the spot with its breakfast and lunch menu, so owner Chris Scott and his partner and catering manager, Julie Champion, recently launched a dinner menu.
Located at 2601 Jewel Road, just off Indian Rocks Road, the Café now serves dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Reservations are recommended.
With a beachy vibe indoors and on the patio, the Belleair Café opened in July 2020 next to its Belleair Market, known for gourmet sandwiches, grab n’ go meals, specialty items, snacks and gourmet wine, beer and cigars.
The café’s breakfast and lunch offerings include bagels-and-shmear, apple-smoked bacon, biscuits and sausage gravy, British breakfast with bangers, omelets, salads, Cuban sandwiches and French dip — all from Chef Corey Beckwith. There’s bubbly, Bloody Marys and beer to wash it all down, while deciding between homemade strawberry shortcake and banana pudding for dessert.
For dinner, there’s also a wine list featuring Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, Mongagu Sancerre, Prisoner Red Blend and Tinazzi Amarone. Patrons also can sign up for wine club tastings. And Café visitors can pick up a bottle to take home from the next-door market, along with the Café’s smoked mahi fish spread or perhaps the WondeRoast chicken, frozen chicken enchiladas or meatloaf.
The Café’s dinner menu is small but interesting. Beckwith took over the cooking in September 2022, after owning a restaurant and catering company in Maine.
Diners can share a stuffed mushroom or bruschetta starter with a crisp Prosecco. Simple, picturesque dishes include baked stuffy shrimp, salmon cakes, New York strip steak and pan-seared crab cakes with arugula and citrus aioli, “a simple New England recipe I cooked for President Bush 41,” said Beckwith.
“The crispy pork stuffed with prosciutto is a fun version of a schnitzel, pan fried in a lemon butter sauce and drizzled with balsamic and the sauce,” he added. “I also like the coconut lime chicken with mushrooms and red pepper and the mushroom risotto.”
Belleair Café seats 40 inside and 45 outside. There’s ample parking and some nearby antique shops to browse before supper.
The patio is pet-friendly for well-behaved pups on a leash. Catering is available on and off-site, and the café is available for tea parties and rental (belleaircafe.com/cafe-rental).
For information or reservations, call 727-518-7901 or email Belleairmarket@aol.com. The Café is open Monday-Sunday for breakfast and lunch, Thursday-Saturday for dinner.