The LPGA announced Wednesday evening that it is shortening the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair to 54 holes.
"After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole," a news release states. "Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the LPGA has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes."
With forecasts calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain and strong wind with gusts up to 50 mph, the LPGA said it wasn't safe to start play on Thursday.
"Due to the high winds, it is not safe to have players, caddies, fans, volunteers and staff on site."
The first round of the Pelican Women’s Championship will begin no earlier than Friday at 6:55 a.m.
Friday morning’s forecast includes a chance of a lingering thunderstorm, the release states, but the Friday forecast is trending in a positive direction.
"With a full field and limited daylight, we feel this decision provides the fairest test to the entire field," the release states. "All services at Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday, including dining, the gym and all practice facilities."