BELLEAIR BLUFFS — A Florida League of Cities official recently made a presentation on issues affecting a broad segment of the area population.
According to Scott Dudley, the FLC’s director of field advocacy and federal affairs, recent legislative decisions in Tallahassee are designed to take power away from local governments, known as home rule.
“Home rule is basically you all in this room deciding what’s best for this community and not ceding that power to state legislators that may have never stepped foot in your city,” Dudley said during a 30-minute presentation to open the Aug. 21 meeting.
Dudley, who has been with the FLC for more than 20 years, said the 100-year-old League has been dedicated to fighting for home rule ever since it was instituted to assist state lawmakers with the thousands of bills that come before the legislature annually.
“In the old days, everything had to go through Tallahassee,” Dudley said. “But in 1968, the citizens of the state said we’re going to put home rule in the constitution because we have to take some of this authority away from Tallahassee because a bunch of stuff wasn’t getting done.”
Despite the change, Dudley said over the past decade state leaders started chipping away at home rule.
“Over the past 11 or 12 years, there have been 92 different instances of the Legislature stripping you and everyone in this room of your voice by saying, ‘We know better than you,’” Dudley said.
He cited a controversial cellphone tower right-of-way ruling, as well as the highly publicized short-term rental bill that stalled in the last legislative session.
“The FLC thinks the folks sitting on the dais and citizens in the community should be the ones dictating all that stuff,” he said. “We think they’re local decisions that should be made locally with you all involved.”
To that point, Dudley said the FLC’s Local Voices United program provides an easy way to do just that.
“It’s a simple program to help you take action, learn what’s going on and bring attention to those under-the-radar issues that are going to affect you in your everyday lives,” he said, adding it’s text-based.
Dudley said 25,000 emails forwarded to state legislators proved “to be instrumental in the vacation rental bill ultimately getting derailed,” though he acknowledged it will return in some form next year.
“The Local Voices United program is a way to get you educated and get you involved,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is urge you to make your voice heard.” Dudley then acknowledged state Rep. Kim Berfield in the audience, stating, “She is a very good rep. She works very hard.”
When asked to speak by Mayor Chris Arbutine, Berfield, a Republican representing District 48, said, “I think you got some excellent advice this evening from Scott.”
Returning to the capital as a freshman lawmaker after a 12-year absence, Berfield said she was disappointed by the “lack of engagement” she witnessed during the last legislative session, “not only from those back home, but also from some of my peers.”
She said the vacation rental legislation “is an excellent example” of how local voices can affect change, noting the vocal opposition back home “was part of the reason why she voted against that piece of legislation.”
Commissioner Suzy Sofer said she wanted Berfield to be aware of the growing backlash over Form 6, a full-financial-disclosure document all elected officials are being required to submit by Jan. 1.
“I think the state is going to lose a lot of good people because of that new requirement,” Sofer said. “I don’t know if this is another way of Tallahassee trying to remove the home rule, that if they have enough people resign from small communities, then they can take control of that.”
Berfield said she’s aware of the issue but never thought about it as a way “to eliminate a level of government.”
She added: “We live in the state called the Sunshine State, not just because of the heat but because we really are trying to do business with a level of transparency. So, I think that is the intent the majority of us went into that vote with. But it is definitely something I would go back and revisit.”
In other news
The commission unanimously approved an ordinance eliminating the restriction of food trucks in the city and another allows the city to trim trees, shrubs and bushes overhanging streets, sidewalks and rights-of-way, both on final reading.
An ordinance providing a height limitation for excessive growth of weeds or grasses and a resolution providing a fee structure for violators of the ordinance were approved by 5-0 votes on first reading.
The commission also approved a bid in the amount of $279,210 for the next phase of the Pinetree Lane Roadway Improvement project, as well as a purchase agreement in the amount of $96,201.41 to replace the aging generator at City Hall.
“The genny we have is past its prime,” Commissioner Joe Barkley said. “So, this is an important item to have.”
City Administrator Debra Sullivan said they are halting efforts to create an anchor limitation area.
“We’re going to hold off until we get more information,” Sullivan said.
The city’s tentative proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 of $3,647,396 will receive two public hearings, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 18.