BELLEAIR — Residents should brace for some steep hikes in their water and garbage bills.
The subject of Belleair’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget, water and solid waste rates dominated much of the discussion during a 90-minute Town Commission’s Aug. 8 meeting.
Town Manager Gay Lancaster and staff are finalizing an arrangement to receive drinking water wholesale from Pinellas County. Due to costs associated with the agreement, Assistant to the Town Manager Ashley Bernal said the town’s water customers will see a 58% increase starting Oct. 1.
“I know it seems like pretty big sticker shock,” Bernal said.
She noted the town hasn’t raised its water rates in six years and stressed “the current structure is just for the next fiscal year” as officials continue to explore other options.
Under the new proposal, the estimated bill for a single-family home that uses an average of 14,000 gallons of water annually would see an increase of nearly $50 per month.
The decision was deemed disappointing but necessary by John Hale, a member of Belleair’s finance and infrastructure boards, who said he voted for the increase because “we have no choice” due to the costs associated with entering the agreement with Pinellas County.
Hale suggested the town search for alternate solutions, such as using the plant for irrigation needs “because 50% of the water that is purchased goes for watering lawns right now.”
Lancaster said she appreciated the suggestion but noted “the problem that we have with respect to using that distribution system for irrigation is the fact that the current distribution system will be used by the town for Tampa Bay Water distribution.”
Lancaster said they’re looking at possible local sources for treatment in the future.
“What we were able to provide very cost-effectively in the past suffered, because we did not keep pace with the plant renovations and upgrades that were necessary,” she said. “No other options were discussed so the plant just gradually declined in quality (and) that is why we’re here with a very difficult recommendation. You agreed in May to enter into an agreement with the county, and this is the cost of doing that.”
Lancaster invited anyone with questions to contact her before Wilkinson noted the item was just up for discussion and would be revisited during the two public budget hearing scheduled Sept. 5 and 18 at 5:30 p.m.
The proposed solid waste rate also featured a recommended increase, according to Bernal’s report.
“We originally recommended a 6% increase, but unfortunately the Solid Waste Fund has endured severe increases,” she said, noting it “has not being operating like a (self-sustaining) Enterprise Fund and has been utilizing reserve funds to fill in the gaps.
She said the proposed annual rate for a residential home of $55.57 equates to a $12.60 increase per household from the previous rate, adding the proposed fee structure “does cover a fully loaded budget with a little bonus for reserves.”
Wilkinson then reiterated the proposed solid waste rates would be discussed during next month’s budget meetings.
In other news
The board also voted 4-0, with Coleen Chaney absent, in favor of approving Lancaster’s contract, which features an annual salary of $155,000, plus a $400 per month car allowance, health care benefits, and four weeks’ vacation.
Commissioners also voted to update the town’s engineering contracts, something that reportedly hadn’t been done in years.
They also voted to approve a conditional permit for the Rock N Roll Running Series based on the organizer meeting certain criteria; and a major event special relief permit for The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, the LPGA Tour event formerly known as the Pelican Woman’s Championship that’s scheduled for Nov. 6-13 at the nearby Pelican Golf Club.