BELLEAIR BEACH — Negotiations with city manager candidate Ken Griffin have broken down, leaving the city still without a chief executive to replace Lynn Rives, who left in June after announcing his retirement earlier this year.
The city had been in final contract negotiations with Griffin, with the city agreeing to a compensation package that was higher than what was in the budget.
But the sticking point became health insurance coverage for Griffin’s wife. He said this was an important benefit to him, and requested a $16,000 annual reimbursement for that cost. City officials were opposed to including that benefit in the contract, since Belleair Beach does not offer spousal insurance coverage to its existing employees.
“If we do it for one, we should do it for all” was the consensus among council members.
Despite some attempts to negotiate the $16,000 to a lower figure, and Griffin appearing open to accepting a lower amount, the insurance issue was a deal-breaker.
City Attorney Randy Mora, who handled contract negotiations for the city, made the announcement at the Sept. 7 commission meeting that Griffin was withdrawing as a candidate for the city manager position.
“I have thought much about the good contract that you prepared and the City Council offered me; but I can’t see it wise to accept the contract given a $16,000 reduction in the compensation package over that provided by my current employer,” said Griffin in an email to Mora. Griffin is currently employed as a consulting engineer in Tampa. The city matched Griffin’s $140,000 present salary.
Mayor Dave Gattis, initially a strong supporter of hiring Griffin, said he thought that perhaps Griffin was not as interested in the job as was originally thought.
When Griffin had been selected as city manager, the vote was a slim 4 to 3 majority. Now, there was unanimous agreement that the city should not move forward with another offer to him.
Council member Lloyd Roberts said he was disappointed in Griffin’s decision to turn down the job based on the spousal insurance issue. He had suggested that Griffin check out lower cost options for that insurance. Roberts, himself an engineer, had initially said Griffin’s engineering background would be a great asset in managing the city’s ongoing road and drainage projects.
Among the council members who had voted against Griffin’s selection as city manager, there was strong sentiment that it was time to move on. Council member Jody Shirley suggested that the new city manager search process should be handled by an outside professional, saying it was not fair to put that responsibility on the city clerk, who is not a human resource officer.
Council member Frank Bankard recommended, as he has before, that interim city manager Kyle Riefler be selected for the permanent job.
“We’re at a decision point as to how to proceed,” said Vice Mayor Glenn Gunn. He summarized what he thought were the main options for the city: Hire a professional “headhunter” to conduct the city manager search; do a search like the last one using in-house staff; utilize the Florida League of Cities service to lead the search; or consider extending the interim city manager duties in the form of a 6-month to 1-year probationary period as city manager.
“Let’s take a breath and decide how best to proceed,” said Gunn.
Gattis agreed with taking a pause. “In the next work session, we’ll discuss a little bit more what our game plan should be.”