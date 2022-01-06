BELLEAIR BEACH — This will be a very active election season for the city. The mayor has an opponent, and there will be six candidates running for three open seats on the seven-member council.
Mayor Joseph Manzo is running for reelection and is opposed by council member Dave Gattis, who currently serves as vice mayor.
Four of those running for council seats would be newcomers to city government. They are: Lloyd Roberts, Berc Sarafian, Lynda Kathryn Welch, and Mike Zabel.
Robyn Ache, who has been allied with Manzo on most issues, is running for reelection after serving one three-year term. She is the only incumbent running for a council seat. Current council member Rita Swope is giving up her council seat after one term. She has opposed Manzo on most issues.
Former council member Jody Shirley is looking for a comeback after losing her seat last year by one vote to Leslie Notaro in a recount. If elected, she will serve with Notaro, who is not up for reelection until her term ends in 2024.
Since Belleair Beach does not divide the city into districts, the six council candidates are running against each other to fill three seats, with the top three vote-getters being elected. Municipal elections are March 15.
The mayor and council candidates will answer questions and give their views in a Candidates Night event, held by the League of Women Voters, at City Hall on Monday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.