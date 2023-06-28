BBA donates to ‘50 Legs’ group
The Bluffs Business Association recently presented a check for $2,000 to Steve Chamberland's 50 Legs in 50 Days organization.
The funds were raised at the first annual Bluffs Block Party in May at Belleair Bluffs City Hall.
The presentation was made at the BBA's monthly after-hours mixer hosted by Powered by Belltech at Jimmy Guana’s Waterfront Restaurant in Indian Rocks Beach.
Club to host gardeners’ pot luck
The Belleair Garden Club will present a Community Gardeners Pot Luck Summer on Saturday, July 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a pot luck; annuals, perennials, herbs and other plants to share; and home gardening questions and information.
The program is open to the public and free of charge at the Belleair Garden Club House, 903 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Belleair.
The Pot Luck Summer program will also be held on the second Saturdays of August and September from noon to 2 p.m. During the year, Belleair Garden Club meetings are held October through May on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.