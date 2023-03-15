BELLEAIR BEACH — Visitors to the city’s four parking lots at City Hall, Bayside Park, Morgan Park and the Marina will pay $10 an hour, double the current rate, to park on weekends and holidays. They will also see an increase from $4 to $5 an hour Monday through Friday.
There will also be a limit of parking for only three hours a day, with no additional hours possible.
The high parking rates and time limits are an effort by the city to open more parking spaces for residents who would want to drive to the beach but cannot find parking places.
Residents with valid beach parking stickers park free in all city owned lots, but often find the spaces are taken, especially on the weekends.
The City Council unanimously approved the parking rate increases and time limits at its March 6 meeting. The vote was 6-0, with council member Leslie Notaro absent.
As a residential community, city officials are interested in preserving the ability for their citizens to park at the beach. The city is required to provide parking for the general public in order to qualify for beach renourishment, so they cannot prevent outsiders from parking in the city, but they can try to discourage some of them from doing so.
“We want to deter (non-resident) people from coming to the beach,” said Vice Mayor Jody Shirley. She is particularly concerned about Morgan Park, which is the favorite spot for residents to park because it is right on the beach and has restroom facilities and other amenities.
Resident Debbie Maul said currently the parking rates at Belleair Beach are lower than Clearwater Beach rates, “which incentivizes people to park here.” She favored raising the rates, to discourage rather than encourage those beach-goers from choosing Belleair Beach.
With a new parking system also being implemented, it will be possible to enforce a limit of three hours on parkers, another measure that will open up parking spaces.
The current parking kiosks have a three-hour limit, but allow people to pay for additional time by putting in more money. With the new parking system, the app prevents that.
“You can only park for three hours a day,” said council member Frank Bankard. “It’s three hours and you’re done. You can’t pay for any more.”
The time limit does not apply to residents with beach stickers.
The council also voted to authorize City Manager Kyle Riefler to execute an agreement with ParkMobile LLC to manage parking at the four lots. The contract piggybacks off an agreement between the vendor and the city of St. Petersburg but is tailored to the needs of Belleair Beach.
The ParkMobile system is based on electronic transactions using a cellphone — there are no pay station kiosks. Malfunctioning of the existing pay stations has been an ongoing problem, caused by the corroding effects of salt air. Several council members said that eliminating the pay stations is a big benefit of the new system, because city personnel have had to spend time and money maintaining the existing equipment.
“The manual parking meters require maintenance, constantly replacing parts and troubleshooting,” said council member Mike Zabel.
Riefler prepared an analysis of revenue and expenditure data with the current Cale pay stations compared to the proposed ParkMobile system, based on 2022 activity. It showed slightly higher net revenue by converting to ParkMobile, plus the new system enables better enforcement of parkers paying for use of a parking space and other possibilities for optimizing revenue.
While city officials are focused on freeing up parking spaces for residents, they also recognize the benefit of increased revenue.
“We’re looking forward to a pretty solid profit by this move,” said Zabel.
Concerns raised about design of main intersection
A hot topic at the meeting was one that was not even on the agenda. Five residents spoke during the citizen’s comment period with concerns about possible changes being made to the design of the main intersection at Gulf and Causeway boulevards. They were prompted by an email that was sent out by Zabel giving a summary of discussions the council had had on this topic at the last workshop.
About two years ago the intersection design was changed to allow two lanes of southbound traffic from Gulf Boulevard to turn left at Causeway Boulevard, with only one lane going straight. Formerly, it was one turn lane and two lanes going straight. The intent was to enhance the flow of traffic going back to the mainland, particularly during times of high tourist traffic.
What most concerned the citizens who spoke was a possible alternative that would go back to one lane turning left, but taking out the traffic island near the intersection that could allow southbound turning traffic to fill up the center lane. Residents who live on 12th through 15th streets strongly objected, because currently the traffic island keeps the center lane open, which helps them get out of their neighborhood to go south.
One citizen spoke of being “trapped inside our community because people won’t let us get out onto Gulf Boulevard to turn left.”
Council member Lloyd Roberts responded to citizen concerns during commission comments.
“Nothing’s going to happen, I assure you, until we’ve studied this thing and have come out with better ideas,” Roberts said. He said he spoke with Pinellas County director of transportation Tom Washburn, who said that the two-turn-lane design of the intersection is up for review.
“They typically wait a couple of years then go back and review it again,” Roberts said. “Their objective is to see how well is that turn system working based on the original study. So they’re going to do that. There are many options available out there.”
“I’ll make sure that before any decisions are made, they will come up here” and have town hall meetings so that citizens’ voices are heard, Roberts said.