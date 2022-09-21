Avantgarde marks 1-year anniversary
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avantgarde Salon & Spa to celebrate its one-year anniversary and rebranding.
BBA members, guests and customers of the salon enjoyed refreshments while making new business connections.
Avantgarde Salon & Spa, formerly My Salon, is located at 100 Indian Rocks Rd, Belleair Bluffs.
Bluffs sets 6th Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m. This is the sixth year the Bluffs Business Association has organized the event and BBA says it is expected to sell out.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of the event. Guests may choose from three check-in locations where they will receive 20 wine-tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the wine walk stops. The check-in locations are Belleair Market, 510 Indian Rocks Road N.; BayFirst Bank, 401 Indian Rocks Road N.; and Valley Bank, 2781 West Bay Drive.
Guests may walk or the Jolley Trolley will take them to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs. A tour guide on the trolley will announce each stop and identify business locations. Businesses without a physical location are set up in key high-traffic locations and will be included in the wine tasting and all event activities.
All can attend, however only age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online. A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bluffs-wine-walk-2022-tickets-392498693157
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.