BELLEAIR — Engel & Volkers Belleair, a local real estate brokerage, hosted a carwash fundraiser for the Largo Seminoles AAU Travel Basketball Team. Engel & Volkers Belleair is owned by Steve and Kelly Kepler.
The teammates who participated included Colby Kepler, Nick Garrison, Kenyon Boswell, Gabe Thomas, Dominic Leide, Freddy Alexander and Kaden Bishop. Overall, the team is composed of local high school players throughout Pinellas County and coached by Jermaine Kearse.
Some $600 was raised in last month’s event, but a highlight of the carwash was the arrival of the Largo Fire Department — and one of their fire engines in need of a good wash.