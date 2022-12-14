BELLEAIR — Fifteen days before Christmas, the Pelican Golf Club was lit up like the holiday’s namesake tree as the latest installment of Capital One’s “The Match,” a made-for-TV event featuring PGA Tour legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, was held at the Indian Rocks Road club on the evening of Dec. 10.
The seventh edition of the fun fundraiser featured Woods in his first action since July and current world No. 1 McIlroy pitted against fellow tour stars and longtime buddies Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas in a 12-hole benefit for Hurricane Ian relief. Tickets reportedly cost $1,500 each and were limited to Pelican members only, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, and LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam among the gallery on a crisp fall night.
While previous versions of “The Match” included athletes like Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley, and Aaron Rodgers, this was the first to feature four of the PGA’s biggest stars — combined, the fantastic foursome owns 24 majors. It was also the first to be held entirely under the cover of darkness. The images of the picturesque, Donald Ross-designed course bathed in bright spotlights, and the golfers zooming around in lighted, customized golf carts under a full orange moon, made for an unforgettable scene. Neighbors climbed roofs and scaled ladders to catch a glimpse of greatness.
“Obviously, it’s exciting,” Golf View Drive resident Gene Markievich said from his newly installed front patio facing the first fairway. His wife, Michelle, used binoculars to scan the scene across the street. “Just seeing what goes into putting this thing on has been interesting and very intense,” he said. “At times it’s been a little tough to get in and out of our driveway! But the local police and event organizers have handled it great, the community has been great, and it’s a great showcase for our town and what we’re capable of doing here in Belleair.”
Michelle Markievich said they moved here two years ago after being “drawn by the golf course,” which recently hosted the third installment of the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship in November.
“We added the patio so we can enjoy the course and talk to our neighbors up and down the street,” she said. The couple had plenty of opportunities to socialize on Saturday night, as groups of men, women and children could be found peering over and through the hedgerow waiting for the golfers to tee off as the twilight segued to a pitch-black sky pierced only by the light from the towering stanchions nearby.
At the end of the street, near the intersection of Poinsettia Lane, the McNay family was hosting a mini-block party, with Scott McNay cooking steak tips while daughter Coleen and her friends climbed atop the roof of the ranch-style house for a birds-eye view of the action.
“Tiger Woods right in our backyard, how great is this?!” Scott McNay said as he handed out his expertly grilled tips to anyone and everyone within his vicinity, including event security.
A few minutes later, DeSantis was whisked down the cart path and across Poinsettia toward the first tee, where he waved to the gallery, including those on the rooftops, after settling into his corner seat.
Over at the driving range, surrounded by spectators and cameras, the four pros as well as the on-camera talent, including Barkley, praised the club and the course that shined bright under the white spotlights.
“This is an awesome spectacle,” three-time major winner Speith said as they prepared to tee off in an event he and Thomas would go on to win before they could finish at PGC’s signature 18th hole.
Despite the setback for Woods, Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson said “The Match” was a win for the town.
“If you’re a golf fan, knowing the history of these players, this is great,” he said before the event. “Having all four of those guys coming to town creates a huge buzz for the entire area. Plus, it’s a charity event to benefit hurricane relief, so it’s just nice that they’re going to be here in Belleair for this.”