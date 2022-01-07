Incumbents Shelly, Kurey to keep seats on Belleair commission

BELLEAIR — Despite the fact that no candidates qualified to run against incumbent Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey and Commissioner Tom Shelly, meaning there won’t be any commission candidates to vote for on Election Day, doesn’t mean there’s no reason to vote on March 15, or earlier via mail-in ballot.
In fact, officials stress there’s a very important reason to vote this year: a referendum item that if passed would give residents a say in any future attempt to abolish the Belleair Police Department.
So, while the makeup of the commission will remain the same, with Mayor Tom Wilkinson and commissioners Coleen Chaney and Thomas Nessler sitting on the dais with Shelly and Kurey, the proposed ordinance could have a bigger impact on the community than any commission seat, making strong voter turnout essential for the future of the town, according to the mayor.
“The Police Department referendum will be on the ballot, and with no election, turnout might be lighter than normal,” Wilkinson said via email earlier this week. “So, we need to do all we can to get the word out and express the importance of voting on this important issue.”
Ordinance 540 is intended to make the potential abolishment of the police department more difficult by requiring a 5-0 vote from the commission as well as more than 60 percent of voters.
Earlier this year, hundreds of concerned citizens, led by former deputy mayor Karla Rettstatt, signed a petition decrying the potential abolishment of the department and asking for changes to be made to the town charter to prevent future commissions from attempting such an act without the say of residents.
According to Rettstatt, residents who care about the BPD and the town should vote “YES” on March 15.
“Having our own Belleair Police Department is supported by a majority of our residents. That is why a group of over 400 signed a petition to make it extremely difficult to remove any department without the voice of the voters,” Rettstatt said via email in late December. “Since there is not a commission run on the March ballot, it is extremely important that you vote ‘YES’ to the charter amendment. Let’s protect one of the most important assets our town has so they can protect our residents.”
While the BPD item is taking center stage this election season, the newly set commission will have many important items to tackle in the coming months, including infrastructure and development issues, and Mayor Wilkinson said he is looking forward to tackling those challenges with his reappointed colleagues.
“I am glad to see that Commissioners Kurey and Shelly will continue serving the residents of Belleair,” Wilkinson wrote. “We have very important issues facing us and decisions to make and I value their experience and wisdom.”
For his part, Kurey said he was looking forward to continuing to serve the residents of Belleair.
“It’s a privilege to serve the residents of Belleair,” he said via email. “I have appreciated their support over the past six years. I will continue to do everything I can to make Belleair the best place to live on the west coast of Florida.”