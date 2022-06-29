BELLEAIR — The Belleair Town Commission agreed in May to meet once a month during the summer to allow the newly appointed interim town manager, Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle, time to acclimate to the position following the sudden resignation of former Town Manager JP Murphy.
Since then, Doyle decided to relinquish the interim position after a resident reported a potential conflict with a state’s attorney opinion regarding dual officeholding, and the commission subsequently named Gay Lancaster as the interim town manager during a special meeting May 25.
Lancaster, a Belleair resident who’s held various Pinellas County government positions during her 40-plus-year career, hit the ground running.
On June 21, during her first official commission meeting since being appointed, Lancaster provided an update on the status of several projects and initiatives, noting she had been using her three weeks on the job to get to know staff and employees while working with Doyle and other department heads make progress on key issues.
Lancaster said during the 90-minute meeting, which was led by Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey after it was announced Mayor Mike Wilkinson, who attended via Zoom, had contracted COVID.
Lancaster expanded on some key points from her monthly report, including:
• Traffic and speed studies are being conducted at various intersections in town, with the results expected to be presented to the commission in August.
• 11 new fire hydrants, obtained from the county at cost, have been ordered and are expected to be installed around town prior to the next commission meeting July 19.
• Two people have been selected to serve as special magistrates for the town.
Lancaster said the special magistrates will ensure “we can continue to schedule the necessary hearings for both variances and also code violations.”
She added that the two hires have expertise in both fields and will be paid hourly, serving the town on an as-needed basis.
Lancaster then deferred to City Attorney Jay Daigneault to update the status of work on the town’s Code of Ordinances.
“The work on the code revision project continues on my end,” Daigneault said. “There are some things we’ve delivered to staff for review.”
He added they are prepared to bring the proposed revisions to the commission “in chunks,” noting “several segments” would be presented in July.
Lancaster also reported that Town Hall is currently undergoing a “hardening of the building,” which includes installing new, more secure doors and redoing the glass entryway to help bring the building into alignment with modern safety protocols.
She ended her first official Town Manager’s Report with a request.
“Because the federal government has declared Juneteenth, which is June 19th, as a federal holiday, I am requesting the Town Commission recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday beginning in 2023,” she said.
Junteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and became a federal holiday in 2021.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Commissioner Thomas Nessler said, and the other four local lawmakers agreed.
During his report, Daigneault suggested the commission revisit and revise the public meeting Rules of Procedure after he “identified some holes and ambiguities” in the town’s code.
“I know you just did this in 2021, so you may not have the desire to go through this exercise again,” Daigneault said, adding he believes it’s necessary to update the rules regarding civility and public input following a few contentious meetings.
“I’ve never seen a Belleair meeting run off the road, but I’ve seen it edge awfully close to the ditch,” he said. “So, maybe we can draw the guardrails in a little bit closer with some more tightly defined boundaries.”
Daigneault’s remarks brought a chuckle from the audience and unanimous assent from the commission.
“I think if there’s improvements that need to be made, we need to make them,” Kurey said.
Wilkinson and Kurey praised Lancaster and staff for making headway on issues large and small during what’s been a trying few months for everyone.
“Gay, I wish I could be there for your first meeting,” Wilkinson said, noting he was feeling better after contracting COVID over the weekend. “You’re doing a great job and I appreciate all your efforts … and I want to thank Chief Doyle for his work, as well.”
Afterward, Lancaster said she’s doing what she can to help the town move forward.
“It has been a challenge,” she said as she received congratulations from several well-wishers. “But Chief (Doyle) and staff and the employees have been great to work with, and even though it’s only been a few weeks, I feel like we’re making real progress.”
The next Town Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.