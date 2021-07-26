BELLEAIR BEACH — The city will be getting an electronic message display sign, to be placed in front of the City Hall/Community Center. In a close vote, the city council approved the sign’s purchase at a July 12 meeting.
An electronic sign has been a subject of debate and controversy when it has been proposed in the past, and that continued in the discussion at the July meeting. There has been no sign in front of City Hall since the old monument sign was damaged in a storm last September.
In March, the council rejected a bid of $55,000 for an electronic sign. City Manager Lynn Rives said that the cost was “far higher” than a previous estimate of $35,000. At that meeting, council member Jody Shirley said the council should “go back to the drawing board” and look for a smaller, less expensive sign.
The sign approved by the council will cost $33,500, a result of the vendor revising the design while substantially reducing the price.
Mike Vogel of International Sign Co. of Largo explained the sign’s features to the council before finally getting their approval to purchase. Vogel said the size of the electronic screen is approximately 3 feet high by 6 feet wide, which is similar but smaller than the electronic sign in front of Redington Shores Town Hall. The Belleair Beach sign will be over 12 feet wide overall, featuring a large city seal alongside the electronic portion.
Vogel said the sign comes with an automatic reduction in brightness, so it is dimmer at night and brighter in daylight and also adjusts for cloudy days. The feature answers the concerns of residents living near the City Hall/Community Center that the sign may be too bright at night, Vogel said. The sign brightness can also be adjusted by the city, including choosing colors that are less bright, if desired. Or it can be set to go blank overnight.
The electronic sign has a number of uses, including informing residents of city happenings, such as meetings and events, or warning of inclement weather.
Two options were offered for the sign. The council went with the more expensive one, which includes a $4,000 decorative feature on top shaped like a wave.
Council members had a number of comments both for and against the electronic sign before the 4-to-3 vote to approve it. Council member Glenn Gunn said the purchase of an electronic sign had been recommended by the city’s communications committee, an advisory board, which said the city should “use as many ways to communicate as you can.”
Council member Rita Swope said the city should go with the communications committee recommendation. Swope said she had heard from a lot of residents on the electronic sign and a lot more favored it than were opposed.
Mayor Joseph Manzo said an electronic sign is not a good fit for Belleair Beach as a community.
“We pride ourselves in being a traditional community, all residential and no businesses, and then we put up a very modern sign. It’s a beautiful sign, but it’s not something for this community,” Manzo said. Neighboring communities Belleair Bluffs, Belleair and Indian Rocks Beach do not have digital signs, he said.
Manzo said a digital sign would “cheapen the city.”
But Gunn, who made the motion to purchase the electronic sign, said it is the first thing people see when entering Belleair Beach and the last thing they see when leaving the city via the causeway.
The electronic sign, especially the more expensive version he proposed, “shows what a premier city looks like,” Gunn said. “It’s very tasteful and artistic and in keeping with technology.”
Gunn was joined by council members Dave Gattis, Leslie Notaro and Rita Swope in voting to purchase the electronic sign. Council members Robyn Ache, Frank Bankard, and Manzo were opposed.
Coming events for residents
The city’s Parks and Recreation Board will have several special events for residents later this year, board chairwoman Tammie Lavenda said.
Jazz in the Park, at Bayside Park next to the Community Center, was moved from spring to the fall this year, due to COVID concerns. It will happen on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., Lavenda said.
The Parks and Rec Board will also have a Halloween trick-or-treat, and a Christmas tree lighting event on the first Monday in December before the 6 p.m. council meeting.
Lavenda said the events are for Belleair Beach residents only. “We want them to be a Belleair Beach private party,” where residents can meet and get to know other residents. They are not open to the public, she said. Residents will receive a postcard invitation to coming events.
Belleair Beach wearables, hats, T-shirts and the like will be for sale at the events.
The Parks and Rec Board has also started a beach clean-up on the first Saturday of the month, Lavenda said. The next one will be on August 7. Participants meet on the beach at 19th Street at 8 a.m. and go both directions to pick up trash.
Council member Swope said she has heard “great comments” on the beach clean-up and a blood drive sponsored by the Parks and Rec Board.
Sandbag system a success
In preparation for Hurricane Elsa, city maintenance crews used a new method to fill sandbags that saved time and effort. Council member Bankard thanked the team “for doing an excellent job, coming up with that new system.”
Using a method they found on a YouTube video made by a couple of pre-teen boys, city crews built a rack with ten pieces of large PVC pipe that funneled sand directly into ten bags at a time.
“It definitely saved a lot of time,” City Manager Rives said. “We’re going to make a couple more of the racks.”
He said they filled about 1,200 sandbags for Elsa.