BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The weather outside isn’t quite frightful — perhaps a bit chilly and damp for longtime Floridians — but this time of year is certainly delightful as Belleair Bluffs officials are preparing for a season full of special events this holiday season.
City Clerk Alexis Silcox outlined plans for the upcoming festivities during the Nov. 14 City Commission meeting, which include hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m., as well as a pair of children’s toy drives.
“We are on track and things are moving quickly,” Silcox said, noting that in place of the holiday food drive they will be conducting a children’s book drive instead this year.
“We are in desperate need of children’s books for the library,” she said. “So instead of asking people to bring food donations, we want books for the library.”
Silcox also informed the commission — which was without Mayor Chris Arbutine and Commissioner Steve McNally — that the city received approval to be a Toys for Tots donation center, stating anyone wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy could drop it off at City Hall beginning Nov. 21.
Silcox said she planned to deliver the gifts to the nonprofit’s warehouse as soon as they obtain a warehouse.
“So, if anyone has a 30,000-square-foot warehouse that would be up for availability for Toys for Tots for Pinellas County, that would be helpful,” she added.
The city clerk also mentioned the city’s home gift-delivery event, which features Santa Claus riding a fire truck while delivering gifts to preregistered kids. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 23, from 4-8 p.m. Residents looking to register for the gift delivery should bring one small, wrapped gift to City Hall with the family’s name, address and phone number written on the outside of the package, along with the child’s name and age. The deadline to drop off gifts is Friday, Dec. 16.
The program is only open to children who reside in Belleair Bluffs and will be limited to the first 20 registrants.
During a discussion on the items, Commissioner Suzy Sofer suggested they keep with the overall theme of children and allow the carolers to light the city’s tree at the ceremony this year.
Vice Mayor Taylour Shimkus, who ran the meeting in place of Arbutine, said she “didn’t have a problem with that.”
“We’ve sort of developed a theme here without trying,” Sofer said, noting the gift collections and deliveries and adding that the caroling “brings the community together.”
Information on the Belleair Bluffs 2022 holiday schedule can be found at belleairbluffs.org.