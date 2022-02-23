BELLEAIR —Cathy DeKarz, Belleair’s interim director of community engagement, recently asked town commissioners to raise the starting pay for part-time recreation staff to $15 from $12.84, to attract more applicants for the summer camp season.
DeKarz, who’s been overseeing operations at the Dimmit Recreation Center following the departure of Rachel Hobbs last fall, told the Town Commission on Feb. 1 they’ve “faced some very significant challenges” keeping the department staffed and have determined the pay rate was a hindrance.
“Our capacity for camp is about 135 campers, and without part-time help that number goes down significantly, as does our revenue,” DeKarz said.
The commission quickly approved the request by a vote of 5-0. But on Feb. 11, DeKarz announced she would be leaving to pursue a new career opportunity, effective Feb. 22.
“Leaving Belleair will certainly be difficult, as I've been a part of this community my entire life and an employee since I was 16,” DeKarz said in a resignation email. “During my time with Belleair, I've learned so much and have been fortunate to work with some truly incredible people. Thank you for being such a wonderful community partner and for the kindness and support you have shown me.”
During her final commission meeting Feb. 15, officials showered DeKarz with plaudits.
“We knew at some point while she was getting her graduate degree in business administration … that somebody would snatch her up,” Town Manager J.P. Murphy said. “And that time, sadly, has come for us.”
Murphy went on to detail the impact DeKarz has had on the community, noting he first met her at the recreation center “where she quickly whipped everybody into shape,” earning her the nickname “Sarge.”
“She was vastly mature for her age and able to marshal talent in a way previously unseen in the recreation department,” Murphy said.
He added that after she started working in Town Hall as a management analyst, she immediately began improving communication with residents through social media engagement as well as other programs and services, including the Resident Information Guide.
“It’s a fantastic -looking book that really is a great way for us to get information out to the residents, and that really is Cathy’s doing,” Murphy said while holding the latest edition of the glossy, biennial booklet.
Murphy also acknowledged DeKarz’s additional work as interim rec director, as well as her contributions to the Historic Preservation Committee, including writing two grants, one of which led to a historical survey.
“None of that would’ve been possible without Cathy’s hard work,” he said.
Mayor Mike Wilkinson jumped in and credited his wife for coining the nickname “Sarge” because she said DeKarz was “acting like a drill sergeant” while getting the kids in line. Commissioner Coleen Chaney offered a different perspective on DeKarz’s impeding departure.
“I’m such an outlier, Cathy, because I’m not sad to see you go,” Chaney said. “I’m thrilled to watch a brilliant, educated young woman walk confidently into the private sector knowing her passion and knowing her work. I am not sad to see you go because I hope that we will stay in touch and work on a friendship, but I look forward to many years celebrating your successes.”
“Well said,” Wilkinson added. “We’ve been lucky to have her. We knew we weren’t going to have her forever.”
Wilkinson said the city soon will present a permanent director of community engagement.
After an extended round of group photos, both serious and silly, DeKarz walked out of Town Hall into the dark night and her bright future.