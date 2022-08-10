BELLEAIR — Former Deputy Mayor Karla Rettstatt was recently awarded almost $37,000 by the Belleair Town Commission as reimbursement for expenses incurred while responding to state ethics complaints.
On July 19, commissioners addressed an item that was added to the agenda after they received a letter from Rettstatt requesting reimbursement in the amount of $36,842 — $482 for hotel bills, meals, and tolls, plus $36,360 in legal fees — stemming from her defense of the complaints.
“As you may recall back in 2019, Thomas Olson, Scott DeMuesy and Estelle DeMuesy, individually filed an ethics complaint to the Florida State Ethics Commission and it was successfully resolved in my favor in September 2021,” Rettstatt’s letter, dated June 25, read. “In the end, I was exonerated with no probable cause to move forward with any portion of these complaints.”
The complaints against Rettstatt stemmed from her employment at the Pelican Golf Club, the former Belleview Biltmore golf course that was purchased by Dan Doyle Jr. According to reports, several residents as well as Olson, then chair of the town’s Finance Board, raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest related to Rettstatt’s employment at the Golf Club.
Rettstatt said she had not voted on anything related to the club since she began her employment there, and she denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
“I have done nothing to anyone,” Rettstatt said in September 2019. “I have not taken a dime.”
According to Town Attorney Jay Daigneault, the trio of complaints, which he labeled “free-flowing” and “hard to put your hands around” in the July 19 meeting, were consolidated into a single complaint and investigated by the Commission on Ethics.
In September 2021, the commission issued a report that “dismissed the consolidated complaint because the commission concluded based on its investigation that there was no probable cause to believe that commissioner Rettstatt had violated Chapter 112.” The ruling, which was summarized in a press release dated Sept. 15, 2021, stating no probable cause was found to believe Rettstatt voted on a measure that would have resulted in a special private gain for her employer, Pelican Golf Club.
The release continued: “In addition, allegations that Ms. Rettstatt had a conflicting relationship with an entity doing business with her agency was dismissed with a finding of no probable cause. No probable cause was found to believe Ms. Rettstatt entered into a contractual relationship to construct a new home with an entity doing business with her agency. Allegations Ms. Rettstatt misused her position as a Commissioner to influence the Belleair Community Foundation was dismissed with a finding of no probable cause.”
As a result of the decision, Daigneault said Rettstatt was “requesting reimbursement of some expenses and legal fees relative to her defense of that consolidated complaint.” He said that “under the common law of the state of Florida, you can find the right to reimbursement if it is your determination that former Commissioner Rettstatt was acting in the course of her official duties and while serving a public purpose.”
After Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey asked for the town attorney’s opinion, Daigneault said: “The fact that the (ethics) commission dismissed the complaint without a finding of probable cause is strongly indicative they did not believe that the commissioner was working outside her public duties or for her own personal interest. Their finding is not binding, but in my view, it’s persuasive.”
“I agree,” Mayor Mike Wilkinson said. “I think it’s pretty obvious she was doing her duties as a commissioner. That’s my view.”
When the mayor asked for public comments, two residents spoke in support of local lawmakers, with Greg Grady and Rick Feinberg suggesting the commission draw up new, formal legislation that would protect them from such “frivolous allegations,” as Grady said.
“You’re contributing your time, effort and resources to the community, and you shouldn’t be subjected to having to underwrite your own defense cause,” Feinberg said. “So, I highly encourage you to reimburse these causes and look at ways to make that a little more formal in the future.”
Wilkinson agreed, and Commissioner Coleen Chaney apologized to Rettstatt for all the stress and anxiety she endured during the yearslong ordeal, while Commissioner Thomas Nessler said, “This has cost us a lot of time and money — a lot of it.”
The motion to approve reimbursing Rettstatt the amount of $36,842 passed unanimously by a vote of 5-0.
After she was exonerated of any wrongdoing in September, Rettstatt told the commission: “We are tired of those who want to knock down our town by hiding behind social media platforms. We need to move forward. We have a great town, and we are very blessed.”
She later added the situation caused “a financial strain to my family and to the taxpayers of Belleair (but) has not changed my dedication to the town. It’s made my commitment stronger.”