BELLEAIR — There was a lot of congestion, of the human and vehicular variety, between the Belleair Causeway and Indian Rocks Road on Oct. 23 as the Bluffs Business Association’s fourth annual Wine Walk drew huge crowds to that part of town on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.
According to BBA President Bonnie Trembulak, the organization sold nearly every available ticket for the latest edition of the event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“We sold all 800 online tickets before the event, and as of last count we sold nearly all of the 200 we allocated for day-of event sales,” Trembulak said from the check-in tent outside the Belleair Market.
“So, we’re very pleased with the turnout. I think it shows that people were happy to get back out.”
Indeed, with most events having been canceled in 2020, seeing throngs of people strolling up and down the road or riding the Jolley Trolley, sipping wine, chatting, listening to music, and shopping, was a much-needed tonic for many.
In fact, the crowds were so thick at some of the 40-plus stops one walker sought a silent place to retreat.
“I come here every week when I need a break because it’s so peaceful and relaxing,” Largo resident Donna Mellone said from the lush backyard oasis of the Provence Arts and Antiques shop on Jewell Road, adding, “This place reminds me of my mom’s backyard growing up. This is my happy place!”