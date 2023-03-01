BELLEAIR — Recycling continues to be a hot topic in Pinellas County as many communities are grappling with higher fees being charged for new contracts while the industry continues to operate in a state of flux.
Last summer, after Town Manager Gay Lancaster told the Belleair Town Commission that continuing the recycling contract with the city of Clearwater would result in at least a 6% annual increase for customers, commissioners instructed her to research alternative options. That included potentially purchasing an automated side-loading vehicle that would take the recycling service in-house.
During the Feb. 21 Town Commission meeting, fresh off the news the FBI had offered to help investigate Clearwater’s recycling program, Lancaster and Management Analyst Katherine Bleakly announced a three-step plan for overhauling Belleair’s recycling services, including purchasing the new vehicle and 2,000 new collection bins.
“The automated side-loader is something we’ve discussed for quite some time now, and we actually have a company that has one that’s getting prepared for us should we want to move forward with the purchase,” Bleakly said. The cost is estimated at $332,412, and Bleakly also recommended the town purchase the new 96-gallon capacity bins at an estimated cost of $123,965. The money would come from the town’s solid waste enterprise fund, according to the plan.
Bleakly highlighted the benefits of the loader, including the ability for more pickups and to cut down on employee injuries.
“The benefit to the automated side loader is that it can work more efficiently,” she said. “The manual, rear-end loaders the city now uses can do about 500 to 700 stops … whereas an automated side loader can do about 700 to 1,000 stops.”
Bleakly then outlined the plan for the rollout of the new system, which included four to six weeks for the purchase and delivery of the loader and the bins and finding a materials processing plant in the area.
“Once we feel comfortable with that we can move forward with handling the recycling in-house,” Bleakly said. The town would then cancel the contract with Clearwater in a timeframe estimated at six to eight weeks.
“We don’t want to have a stop in any of our services, so we want to make sure that’s completely fleshed out,” she explained.
From that point, Bleakly said the plan two months on includes educating the residents “on how we are going to be doing recycling” and surveying the option of purchasing a second side loader to serve as a backup unit. She said the last phase would also include a rate analysis and proposal “so we’re making sure the enterprise fund is functioning as it should.”
When it came time for the commission comments, questions included the purpose behind purchasing the new bins (96 gallons is the standard capacity and more efficient than they typical 64-gallon residential ones, and they will come with the town’s branding); the opinion of the finance board, which Bleakly said recommended purchasing the loader and the bins; and the possibility of customers experiencing a gap in their recycling service.
“We want it to be a seamless transition,” Bleakly said in response to Mayor Mike Wilkinson’s question. Only after the loader is functional “and our team feels comfortable driving it would we then we want to remove our services with Clearwater and roll out our in-house recycling. We do not anticipate there being a gap.”
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey expressed some concern about using the solid waste enterprise fund again. “We’re going from basically $1.2 million in reserves to $424,000 in basically two years,” he said. “So, we’re going to look at needing to shore this up … because we’re basically taking out of savings the last two years close to $800,000, so we need to get our arms around this to make sure that it does function like an enterprise fund. And I know there are a number of components to that, and recycling is one of them.”
Lancaster said after meeting with the finance board in the fall “they were very supportive of making the fund a true enterprise fund, and there was concern that the collection rate is not covering the cost of operation. That’s the whole idea behind an enterprise fund, that it supports the operation.”
The commission ultimately voted 5-0 in favor of purchasing the loader and the 96-gallon bins.