BELLEAIR — To Zoom or not to Zoom?
That is the question being posed in Belleair, and it’s not regarding the town’s recently lowered speed limit.
On March 28, Belleair Town Commission discussed whether to continue to allow commissioners and residents remote online access to meetings via the Zoom videotelephony platform.
After an exchange of information and opinions, commissioners unanimously agreed to have the town attorney draw up a resolution to eliminate remote online access, both for commissioners and residents. But the resolution will have to be voted on, likely at the next regular commission meeting on April 18.
In any event, Town Manager Gay Lancaster noted residents would still have access to the meetings via the Granicus platform on the city’s website.
The ability to Zoom into meetings became the norm for many municipalities during the pandemic, but Town Attorney Jay Daigneault said there is growing “concern if we permit it, we might be inviting a (legal) challenge.”
Echoing a caution he recently gave to city council members in Seminole, where he is the city attorney, Daigneault said, “I never want the town of Belleair to become a test case as to what the contours of extraordinary circumstances are.”
He added: “Virtual platforms can be very, very helpful in trying circumstances (but) I am concerned that when we permit attendance by Zoom for the board, that we might be inviting a challenge. And I’d rather have some other city or town have that fight and then we can act on whatever court opinion is handed down.”
Daigneault noted the Florida Attorney General has issued legal opinions on the issue. One concern involves whether technology glitches during a meeting could be construed as a violation of the state’s public participation statute.
During a round of discussion on the matter, Commissioner Thomas Nessler, an attorney, agreed about “the possible failure of technology,” stating he’s had “difficulty communicating with people on Zoom” recently.
He and Commissioner Tom Shelly each said they were in favor of eliminating Zoom access.
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey initially expressed reservations about the idea of not allowing remote access for commissioners, citing business trips and illness as valid reasons to Zoom into a meeting.
“I’d rather have a commissioner participating than not,” Kurey said, while adding he “didn’t want to put the town at risk” of legal action.
At that point, Mayor Mike Wilkinson opened the meeting to public comments, and a resident tried unsuccessfully to speak via Zoom.
“Sometimes the arguments just write themselves,” Daigneault said.
“Here’s our answer,” Wilkinson said.
Commissioner Coleen Chaney asked if residents still would be able to watch the meetings online even if they decided to eliminate remote participation.
“That’s totally your call,” Daigneault said. “This whole thing is up to you. You tell me how to craft the final document — whether you wish to allow participation by Zoom, whether you wish to allow only public participation by Zoom, or whether you wish not to have Zoom at all. I think those are the three options. You all tell me what your decision is.”
In the end, commissioners asked Daigneault to draw up a resolution to end the Zoom access.
In other business, the commission unanimously agreed to install temporary speed bumps on Cypress Avenue and Meredith and Laurie lanes, after Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle noted a rise in speeding by drivers detoured by Indian Rocks Road construction.
Commissioners also agreed without dissent to create a process and guidelines for the naming of public spaces locally.
The board next will meet for a special session on Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. to discuss a proposed bike-pedestrian path near Indian Rocks Road that drew considerable public comment at a commission meeting last month.