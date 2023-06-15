Garden Club awards $2,000 in scholarships
BELLEAIR — Two graduating Pinellas County high school students have been awarded scholarships by the Belleair Garden Club.
Jasmine Stanton of Boca Ciega High and Madeline Julian of Palm Harbor University each received $1,000 scholarships.
Stanton, while in her junior year as part of an AP research class, conducted an observational study to determine the extent Florida Keys residents and tourists were aware of the consequences of non-reef-friendly sunscreen on the Florida reef. She will be attending the Florida Gulf Coast University Honors geology program, which includes a focus on groundwater pollution, wetland degradation and other issues.
Julian graduated from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, where she conducted a research study on using mycelium to combat the negative effects of climate change. She will be attending the University of North Florida with a major in biology.
Lansing graduates with honors
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Olivia Lansing of Belleair graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May.
Lansing was among more than 4,200 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.