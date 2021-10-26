BELLEAIR — Dozens of Belleair residents, officials and a few high rollers turned out for the 15th anniversary celebration of the Dimmitt Community Center on Oct. 22.
Attendees at the $75-a-head Casino Night-themed event included Mayor Mike Wilkinson, commissioners Tom Shelly and Coleen Chaney as well as Richard and Peter Dimmitt, members of the local auto dealership-owning family that helped build the 14,000-square-foot-facility on Osceola Road in 2006.
As guests roamed from table to table, trying their luck at games including roulette, craps and blackjack, a deejay played dance music while strobing lights flashed in the background, giving the center’s spacious gymnasium a casino-like atmosphere.
When asked how he felt about the event, Peter Dimmitt said it was great fun, although he admitted, “we’ve made more donations to this place than winnings!”