BELLEAIR — The town of Belleair has one of the quainter holiday traditions you’ll find anywhere in Pinellas County, as Santa Claus not only travels the streets on a fire truck a few nights before Christmas, greeting families in various neighborhoods, but he also does door-to-door deliveries.
That’s right, any Belleair resident can schedule an appointment to have Santa (typically a city official, including current Mayor Mike Wilkinson, but don’t tell the kids!) come to their home about a week before Christmas and hand deliver a gift to their giddy, wide-eyed kids, a tradition that dates back several decades and has become one of the most community unifying events in town, according to “Mayor Claus.”
“It’s a magical, special time of year in Belleair, and this event, as well as our holiday parade, is the main reason why,” Wilkinson said, who at his height and weight doesn’t exactly mimic Santa’s look but has his hearty mannerisms down pat after 17 years in the role.
“To see the kids’ faces when we pull up and hear the parents say, ‘Santa is here just for you!’ that’s what it’s all about.”
Indeed, as Largo Fire Engine 43, driven by Todd McCarthy with Tyler Butts as his navigator, crisscrossed the town at dusk on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the first of three straight nights of dashing door-to-door of more than 100 residences, it was clear how much the appearance meant to the kids and their families.
Cries of “Santa’s at the door!” and “We love you, Santa!” could be heard from one house to the next, as the complex plan to deliver gifts, including toys for the kids as well as cookie mixes for parents and dog treats for pets, to dozens of homes was expertly executed by a dedicated team comprised of town officials and staff members, Belleair Police officers and teen elf volunteers.
“This is one of those local traditions that makes growing up in Belleair very special,” Cathy DeKarz, the town’s interim director of community engagement, said as she recalled experiencing as a kid the event she now helps coordinate. “You just can’t do something like this in a big city. It’s one of the things that makes Belleair so unique.”
As Wilkinson finished another visit, hugging kids and reciting their names, ages and gifts on their wish lists that were gathered by the scout team, the procession of vehicles slowly began to pull away, with the mayor shouting his trademark, ‘Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa’s gotta go!’ while laughing all the way to the next stop.