BELLEAIR BEACH — A divided council, with Mayor Joseph Manzo and other council members in sharp disagreement on key issues, headlined the Aug. 2 City Council meeting. At one point, shouting erupted during a heated exchange between the mayor and City Manager Lynn Rives.
There were also surprises in the direction taken on issues.
The city attorney, who had resigned following a consensus vote at a recent workshop to seek bids and look for another attorney, may have the support to stay on. But the attorney’s status is uncertain as a vote to solicit bids failed in a tie vote. In another tie vote, council rejected a move recommended by Rives to bring code enforcement in-house. That means code enforcement will continue to be done by a Sheriff’s deputy.
The division on the council surfaced early in the meeting after public comments, when a resident addressed the electronic sign to be placed in front of City Hall, which led to extended debate between council members and the residents. Even the agenda topic to approve three events planned by the Parks and Recreation Board resulted in divided opinions among council members.
City attorney status uncertain
The day after the council’s July workshop, City Attorney Fred Reilly wrote an email to city council members officially resigning, giving 30 days’ notice. He had not been present at the workshop, but listened to the meeting where council had agreed by consensus to go out for bids for the city attorney position. Reilly said in his email, “Based on the tone of the city council’s discussion, I have made the decision to resign.”
At the Aug. 2 meeting, council member Leslie Notaro said she was “very upset” when Reilly gave his notice. While she had previously agreed to seek bids on a city attorney, she asked Reilly to rescind his resignation, which takes effect Aug. 19.
Reilly at first said no, saying he considered the council’s actions a vote of “no confidence.”
But Reilly was convinced by Manzo that he had four supporting votes out of seven members. Those votes were his own, plus Council Members Robyn Ache — who was not present — Frank Bankard, and now Notaro. A special council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16 at which all members are expected to be present, where the vote will again be taken on whether to solicit bids for the city attorney position.
Reilly agreed to extend his resignation date until Sept. 9, so the city will have an attorney during the period at least through the next regular council meeting.
“I don’t want to leave you high and dry,” Reilly said.
If, as expected, there are four votes at the special meeting against going out for bids, Reilly will most likely remain as city attorney.
Manzo praised Reilly’s performance as city attorney. “You’ll never do better than Fred Reilly,” he said. “He’s done an excellent job in very difficult circumstances.”
Electronic sign issue resurfaces
The subject of the electronic sign to be placed in front of City Hall was brought up during the public comments portion of the meeting. The council had narrowly approved the purchase of the sign at last month’s regular meeting, after a cost estimate had been significantly reduced.
The 4-to-3 vote last month to get the sign was final, and the mayor acknowledged the city “is going to go forward” with getting it. An electronic sign for City Hall had been recommended by the city’s Communication Committee, which said the city should “use as many ways to communicate as you can.”
Several residents at the Aug. 2 meeting said they were opposed to an electronic sign. Yoli Redero said its brightness could have an environmental impact and endanger coastal birds, which nest in the pond across from City Hall. Also, she said the sign could impact traffic, as motorists passing by on Causeway Boulevard slow down to read it.
“You will need environmental studies, and you will need traffic impact studies,” Redero said.
Back-and-forth discussion is usually not allowed between council members and residents who speak, a rule which Manzo emphasized at the beginning of the public comment period. But council member Glenn Gunn asked to have permission to respond to citizen comments. After some arguing between Manzo and Gunn, the council did vote to suspend the rules and allow council members to respond to the citizens.
Gunn, who has been a strong supporter of the sign, said it is “a new and effective means to communicate with residents.” It is highly controllable, including its brightness, and there are standards to do it successfully, he said.
“We are doing our homework and will be following the guidelines,” Gunn said.
Manzo said he did not care about the technical aspects of the sign, but he does care about environmental and traffic studies, which Redero brought up. “I have not heard one word about that in any of the planning on this,” Manzo said.
Rives said the previous sign in front of City Hall, which was removed after being damaged, was actually brighter than the new sign will be.
“So now you’re telling me that this sign is bad for the birds? You know we had a sign out there that put out more light than this sign. So, I will look into it, just to clarify,” Rives said.
Park Board events approved
The council approved three upcoming Parks and Recreation Board-proposed events after Board Chairperson Tammie Lavenda agreed to Manzo’s request not to limit the events to Belleair Beach residents only, as originally planned. Lavenda said the residents-only policy was not meant to be exclusive, but to address resident concerns about crowds coming to the events, and they are intended to be small gatherings where the people of Belleair Beach meet and get to know their neighbors.
The three events are:
• Jazz in the Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 25, which Lavenda describes as a lowkey opportunity to relax and listen to music.
• Pets and Pals Halloween Costume Parade for kids and their dogs, 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30.
• A “super simple” Holiday Tree Lighting with Christmas candies and hot chocolate, 5 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 before the council meeting.
All were approved, with Manzo voting no on the Jazz in the Park event, and council member Frank Bankard voting against all three events. Bankard said, “I think government should stay out of entertaining people.”
Sheriff’s deputy to remain code enforcer
Following an especially contentious discussion, a 3-to-3 vote meant the city will not use internal personnel for code enforcement to replace the sheriff’s deputy now doing the job. The move was proposed by Rives, who said that it would save money and provide more code enforcement hours.
“This makes perfect sense,” said Notaro, who made the motion. Notaro said the city “had our own code enforcement officer for years rather than pay the sheriff to do it. This makes sense financially and logistically to do.”
“I agree 100 percent,” said council member Rita Swope.
Under the plan, Rives said he would bring in a part-time person who would share code enforcement duties with Laura Mataluni, who currently does administrative duties related to code enforcement. The total cost would be the same as now, but there would be more hours dedicated to doing the job. The Sheriff’s deputy would not be used at all, Rives said.
The vote to “authorize the city manager to proceed with providing code enforcement services internally” was 3-to-3, so the motion failed, with Notaro, Gunn and Swope in favor and Manzo, Bankard and Dave Gattis opposed.