BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Bluffs City Commission met on Jan. 23 for the first time in a month, featuring an array of updates including City Administrator Debra Sullivan urging Bluffs residents to check the municipal website for how Indian Rocks Road construction will affect them.
City Clerk Alexis Silcox announced election notices would go out on Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 for the March 14 municipal election. Three candidates, including incumbent Suzy Sofer, will be vying for two open commission seats.
Sullivan also noted she’s been asked to participate in a Pinellas County Schools project creating educational videos about local government, along with Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson and others.
The city administrator said the city’s newsletter soon would be posted and distributed, and she praised Silcox for being recognized for serving on several countywide city clerk committees last year.
“She was given so many awards they ran out of paper,” Sullivan quipped.
Silcox served on four committees at the county level, “all while doing her wonderful job for the city.”
Public Works Director Russ Schmader shared status reports on several projects, stating the latest stormwater inspections started on the east side of the city, with door hangers being placed on homes in the area and placards on the affected drain inlets.
He also provided an update on the county’s Local Mitigation Strategy traffic signal mast-arm project, noting county officials have given an estimate of three to six months for the work to begin at the intersection of West Bay Drive and Indian Rocks Road.
“We are hoping we are one of the locations that gets picked first so we can get our project done,” Schmader said.
Regarding the Marlin Drive Roadway project, he said curbing work has been completed along the east side and halfway down the west side.
“Things are a little messy right now with the dirt and some of the activities,” he acknowledged. “They’re doing a really good job, and I think everyone will be happy with the end result.”
Schmader said staff still is discussing revisions to the Pinetree Lane Roadway project. And he mentioned getting a call from a “concerned resident” about a hard-to-see speed hump.
Mayor Chris Arbutine said Schmader “might as well take a look at all the speed humps, too.”
Schmader replied that such a review is in the city budget.
July 4th picnic
Silcox said they’re planning for the Independence Day Picnic, noting they’ve “already booked some vendors for that event.”
She also noted the Market in the Bluffs returns on Saturday, Feb. 11, the citywide garage sale is set for Saturday, March 4, and Silcox said they are looking into hosting a Hurricane Expo in April or May.
“We’ve got a couple of things going on so we’re not sure if we’re going to do anything Earth Day related,” she added. “But we’ll let you know.”
Sullivan said staff considered installing a butterfly garden, but research showed they can be difficult to populate and maintain. “So, we’re discussing what to do,” she said.
Also among the many commission updates, Arbutine said he received “several positive cards” from a resident regarding Sullivan’s handling of an issue with traffic blocking their driveway.
“She got it done,” Arbutine said. “It was a success story, and we don’t always get a lot of those.”
Commissioner Suzy Sofer said she received a note of thanks for help from Schmader and Sullivan about a faulty lamp post on West Bay Drive, getting it fixed within eight hours.
The commission approved a proclamation in honor of National Mentoring Month and one recognizing resident Jeff Lawlor, a longtime civic board member who had to step down due to health issues.
“He is a steadfast, very hardworking man who is very committed to the city of Belleair Bluffs,” Arbutine said. “We want to thank Jeff for everything he has done for us.”
During the citizens comments, resident Darlene Kavanaugh said her water was turned off after midnight Jan. 6 and when she called on Monday, she was informed it was due to construction in Belleair.
“We should’ve been better notified,” Kavanaugh said.
She also asked officials to post more detailed accounts of the official meeting minutes.
“I’d like to make note on the record these minutes are not reflecting what is being said by the citizens, whether it be complaints, comments, or concerns,” Kavanaugh said. “Things are being left off, or just a general statement is being made. So, please update the minutes to mention what we’re actually saying and what you guys are saying, especially since we’re not getting recordings or live feeds to the residents.”