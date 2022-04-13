BELLEAIR — Tom Kurey and Tom Shelly were sworn into their Belleair Town Commission seats on April 5, after they were automatically reappointed when no candidates qualified to run against them in the March 15 elections.
Kurey, who was selected by the commission to continue his role as deputy mayor, begins his third straight term. Shelly was first appointed to the commission in 2005 and also serves as the commission’s advisor to the Planning and Zoning Board, as well as serving as the town’s fire-suppression commissioner.
Mayor Mike Wilkinson congratulated the pair, and Kurey and Shelly thanked residents for their support and trust.
“It’s a privilege to serve the residents of the town of Belleair, and I’m pleased to do it for another three years,” Kurey said. “(I will) continue to do my best for all residents of the town as well as employees and staff. I take that responsibility very seriously, and so thank you for your support and thank my wife, Kim, for her support.”
Shelly echoed those thoughts.
“I’d like to thank the residents of the town for their confidence in reelecting me,” he said. “And I’d like to thank my wife, Karen, for the time and effort she puts into our town, as well.”