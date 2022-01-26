BELLEAIR — As the omicron variant continues to cause an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and a rash of workplace sick days, community leaders are left scrambling to deal with the consequences.
In Belleair, the situation has wreaked havoc on Town Hall, decimating departments and forcing staff to pivot to unfamiliar roles in an attempt to plug the holes.
But despite the difficulties they’ve been faced with, which has included the disruption of some services such as solid waste collection, town officials said they have a handle on things and praised employees and residents for their cooperation and patience as they battle the most recent coronavirus wave.
“Obviously the biggest news of the day is COVID and its impact on our staff,” Town Manager J.P. Murphy said during the Jan. 18 Town Commission meeting, adding they have had a number of staff out due to close-contact protocols. “Last night we realized we didn’t have a solid waste department that could report to work today, so that provided some unique challenges for us, but I was very proud of our Public Works and Water staff for stepping up as other departments have for the rec center the week before.”
Murphy told the commission the disruption was caused by “a confluence of a lot of bad things all at once,” including the MLK holiday weekend coinciding with the coldest day of the winter, but he said he “believes we executed exceptionally well, although I did have some residents call about missing (trash pickups).”
He then thanked residents for their patience and said the recent modification of the COVID protocols according to CDC guidelines, reducing quarantine time from 10 days to five, has helped them better get a handle on things.
“We just ask for your continued patience as we continue to get additional support,” Murphy said, noting they’ve had “some reduced operations at Town Hall” and have encouraged people to stay away if possible.
Mayor Mike Wilkinson thanked staff for “stepping up and doing a great job,” and after the meeting, he reiterated his praise for Murphy, town employees and residents for handling the crisis as best they can.
“As J.P. mentioned, staff has been stepping up and helping where they can in every department because every department has been affected by COVID,” Wilkinson said, adding that dealing with the outbreaks is like “trying to hit a moving target.”
The mayor noted the circumstances can be especially difficult in a small town like Belleair, where a few positive cases and close contact protocols can quickly decimate an entire department, including the recent weeklong closure of the Dimmit Recreation Center.
“It’s hard because our residents expect a certain level of service, and our staff wants to continue to provide that high level of service residents expect and appreciate,” Wilkinson said. “But I’ve gotten really positive feedback everywhere I go. Everyone in town is affected by this, and everyone is supporting each other.”