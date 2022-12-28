BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Bluffs City Commission met for the final time in 2022 on Dec. 19, as the local legislators tied up some old business and made plans for the New Year.
In addition to appointing new members to the Planning Board and Board of Adjustments and receiving updates on several ongoing projects, the commission — which was without Joe Barkley— tentatively approved the 2023 meeting calendar.
Also, the city attorney announced the qualifying period for March’s municipal election concluded with three candidates qualifying for two open commission seats.
The qualifying period for the 2023 municipal election concluded Dec. 15, and three candidates qualified for two open commission seats on March 14. According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, incumbent Commissioner Suzy Sofer as well as Karen Rafferty and Jennifer Adele Hoffman qualified as commission candidates, while Mayor Chris Arbutine qualified unopposed and will be automatically reappointed for another term. After City Attorney Tom Trask read the official election notice during the commission comments at the end of the meeting, officials congratulated Arbutine on earning another two-year term.
“Thank you, and good luck to everybody else,” he replied.
Hubbell honored
Gerald “Jerry” Hubbell, one of Belleair Bluffs’ most prominent longtime business owners and residents, died Dec. 11. He was 91. During the Dec. 19 meeting, several officials paid tribute to the founder of Hubbell Funeral Home, beginning with a moment of silence led by Trask.
“The death of Gerald Hubbell burdens our hearts, a burden shared throughout the city of Belleair Bluffs,” Trask said. “We pray that you will comfort Mr. Hubbell’s wife, Stella, and his three children.” Afterward, several commissioners recalled individual anecdotes and memories of Hubbell.
“He was one of the movers and shakers and go-getters around here,” Arbutine said, noting Hubbell started the initial Bluffs Business Association among his many contributions to the community. “Jerry was a part of all the things that made Belleair Bluffs the great, quaint little city that it is. He may not be here, but his legacy is here. The energy, the civic involvement, the community mindedness. That’s what makes this place great, and we need to make sure it always continues on.”
Commissioner Sofer and Vice Mayor Taylour Shimkus also recalled memories of Hubbell, with Sofer relating a tale of him accidently thwarting a bank robbery by innocently hiding some car keys, and Shimkus adding “the Hubbell family is just such an important part of Belleair Bluffs,” while both noted they were glad the Hubbell children planned to carry on the family legacy by remaining in town.
“They’re a sweet family,” Shimkus said, “and it’s nice to see that they’re still here.”
City Clerk Alexis Silcox presented the commission with a tentative meeting schedule for 2023 with a goal of setting the first two meetings of the New Year.
“We usually, on the agenda at this point, have just January and February meeting dates assigned,” she explained. The commissioners agreed to hold monthly meetings on Monday, Jan. 23, and Monday, Feb. 27, opting to go with one meeting per month for the first two months of the year. The February meeting was pushed to the fourth Monday of the month due to President’s Day falling on the third Monday. The commission also agreed to hold two meetings in March, while the rest of the schedule is yet to be finalized.
In other news:
• Public Works Supervisor Russ Schamder said the “contractor is doing a really good job” of removing the existing sanitary sewer line and placing the new sewer line as part of the Marlin Drive Project, adding “all of the potable water on Marlin is in the ground, the new line has been installed and the new services are reached out to the meters at this point.” He said the contractor planned to work through the month to prepare for the new year. Regarding the Pine Tree Lane Project, Schmader said they are “going to be looking at the existing underground utilities in the area,” with a bigger update planned for next month
• City Administrator Debra Sullivan said the city is set to receive roughly $16,000 to $25,000 in reimbursements from FEMA for Hurricane Ian, an agreement brokered by Silcox. “She’s so proficient in this stuff,” Sullivan said of Silcox, adding, “it’s a small amount, but because of her hard work that money is going to be reimbursed back to the taxpayers.”
• Sullivan also noted they “put in for the final submission in the amount of $50,000” from the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program for Belleair Bluffs City Park.
She said the park “is finished and cost the city residents of Belleair Bluffs roughly $3,000 for the entire park, the gazebo, the playground, exercise equipment and drainage.”
Sullivan said the money would be used for “ancillary repairs” while adding they are now in discussions with the family of the park’s benefactor, the late David Berolzheimer, to create an endowment that “would maintain the park, the playground, replace and repair as needed, in perpetuity.”
“That’s incredible,” Arbutine said.