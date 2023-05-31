BELLEAIR BLUFFS — A boat that destroyed the Harbour Club’s 50-foot dock during a November storm was owned by a Clearwater resident, according to Joe Lane, homeowners association president of the complex at 100 Bluff View Drive.
Lane said the anchor line of the watercraft got wrapped around its heavy metal anchor while it twisted in the swirling currents during the storm, causing the runaway vessel to strike the dock’s wooden planks repeatedly.
Almost seven months and $20,000 later, Lane said, the dock has been replaced. But he and other concerned Harbour Club residents continue to petition city leaders for help with what he calls a growing problem in the area — boats being moored offshore, some unoccupied and in various states of disrepair, others with people living on board, many in violation of county ordinances.
“Right now, anyone who wants to can drop anchor here, as long as they follow three requirements — have working lighting for safe navigation while anchored, an operational engine and no discharging of waste into the water while anchored,” Lane told Tampa Bay Newspapers a few days after his visit to the May 15 meeting of Belleair Bluffs City Commission.
At the meeting, Lane reminded commissioners he has been seeking an agenda item dealing with the issue directly, because “no one seems to be doing anything” about the boat.
Mayor Chris Arbutine and City Administrator Debra Sullivan said they aren’t ignoring the residents’ pleas.
“I’ve been in discussions about this issue for months,” Sullivan said, adding the county is in the process of establishing an ordinance and setting specific boundaries for coverage, noting they are “stuck on enforcement issues” because boat owners can move their vessels to avoid fines.
“The boats are legal where they are and being monitored on a daily basis,” she said, adding “we’re definitely not ignoring it, we just don’t have enough information yet to bring to the commission.”
But, according to Lane, the boats are not only illegally using the waters outside the Harbour Club as their personal boat slips, but the evidence of the violations are also visible to the naked eye.
“At least two to three have people who live here and discharge on a daily basis,” he said, pointing to one sloop with a boogie board tied to the back as well as a rubber dingy that’s been anchored in the nearby cove, where land launches and landings of motorized vessels are prohibited, for weeks.
“They also need to be moved every 72 hours and they never move — ever,” he said.
Lane said he’s tried to come up with solutions, including creating a crew of “dock deputies,” or Harbour Club residents who help keep an eye on the bobbing boats just beyond their bay windows, and working with Tampa Bay Watch, an organization dedicated to protecting Tampa Bay’s waterways.
“I’m working with Tampa Bay Watch to create a semicircular ‘reef ball’ that sinks into the water and would be topped with oyster shells from (nearby restaurant) Seaweed to create a natural reef,” Lane said.
He said they he’s looking into installing security cameras on the front of the buildings to help monitor all watercraft comings and goings.
“We’re not objecting to the boats being here,” Lane said. “We love looking at them, especially when they are lit up at night. But when they cause damage, we have nothing to protect us.”
He also said he knows city and county officials are working on the issue and he understands they’re busy.
“They have a lot going on and I understand they have more important things to deal with,” Lane said. “But this is important to u,” he said. “I’d like to sit down with everyone involved and solve this, because what we’re doing now isn’t working.”
When asked what he would like to see done about the moored boats, Lane didn’t hesitate.
“Just enforce the laws that are on the books,” he said. “Nothing more.”