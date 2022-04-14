BELLEAIR — During a March 1 discussion about revising the town code, Commissioner Coleen Chaney said she wanted to address the issue of a potential lack of oversight at Belleair Town Hall.
“I want to have a broader conversation right now…about accountability,” Chaney said, adding she was “absolutely frustrated and appalled by the state of our codes and the lack of leadership on this issue.”
She added the issue “isn’t a case of administrative deferred maintenance. This is a case of no maintenance and no oversight. This is a failure.”
Later that evening, Chaney addressed the recent spate of employee departures at Town Hall, asking Town Manager JP Murphy to provide Belleair’s attrition numbers for the last few years at the next meeting.
“I want to be very confident that everyone who is leaving the town is offered an exit interview and I really want to examine, culturally, what is happening here,” Chaney said.
Mayor Mike Wilkinson agreed, stating he was troubled by the sudden resignation of a longtime employee who “was the face of this town, and the way she left the town gave me pause. And I’m wondering the same thing, do we have a culture that caused that, or was it something else? But I’d like to get to the bottom of this.”
On April 5, an item titled “Discussion of Town Manager Performance” was added to the commission’s agenda to allow further discussion of the subject, with Wilkinson speaking first while acknowledging the awkwardness of the situation.
“After speaking with several former and current employees, I’ve come to the conclusion that there is a cultural issue here in town, and I’ve mentioned it to JP at some of our meetings, so we need to figure out how to address it,” he said, adding, “it is very awkward because we’re discussing the performance of the town manager, and it’s definitely a difficult conversation to have, but I think it’s one that we’re charged with having as the residents have elected us to be their voice.”
Newly reelected Commissioner Tom Shelly noted COVID took its toll on every office setting in the country, and Commissioner Thomas Nessler agreed.
“For everyone who works in an office or manages people, it was a very difficult time,” Nessler said, adding, “I think that had a lot to do with it.”
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey also concurred with that theory but added he did “have some concerns about the culture and the numbers we just looked at in terms of turnover.”
According to statistics Murphy provided, over the past five years the town has had 16 employee resignations, 10 terminations and six retirements, a total he said is the result of a combination of factors, including COVID, and has been a common theme in local government lately.
“Looking at the data we saw significant increases in all other (employment) sectors except for government employment,” Murphy said of the recent Tampa Bay area employment stats, noting “the number of folks employed in government decreased by 1.7% over the last year, so … from 2019 on, we’ve seen a significant decline in employment in the government sector.”
Murphy also said for Town Hall, “COVID was much worse in year two than in year one, certainly from an infection standpoint but also from a workload standpoint, because as our numbers went through the roof, so did the workload that our employment base had to bear,” and he praised staff for stepping up.
“In terms of turnover, I don’t feel like the turnover rate is out of scope but when you have a couple in small departments, you feel it, and it’s hard,” he said, and later he rattled off an impressive list of the accomplishments and projects he was responsible for overseeing during his 17-plus years with the town.
Despite the explanations, after much discussion the commission voted unanimously to have an outside party conduct a review of the workplace culture at Belleair Town Hall, a move Murphy said he welcomed.
“I think the evaluation can be a very good thing for the organization if they focus on solutions or outcomes with arms wide open,” he said by phone days later, adding, “getting rid of a problem is one thing. Working toward a solution is another,” while admitting “there is always room for improvement.”
When asked if he still wanted to work in Belleair, Murphy replied, “Absolutely. I love working for this town and the people in this town. I don’t love the current environment, but I’m happy to stay and continue to provide fantastic service to the residents of Belleair because it’s such a nice town to work for.”
For her part Chaney said she also welcomed the results of the report.
“If we go with that process, I hope it has value and it helps us move forward,” she said, adding, “I think this is a call to action for more transparency because we have a responsibility to our internal shareholders at Town Hall. So, if there is a problem, we need to take responsibility and correct it as soon as we can.”