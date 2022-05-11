BELLEAIR BEACH — Increases in the city’s budgeted capital improvement funds may be needed to complete planned stormwater drainage and seawall/boat ramp renovation projects.
Council members discussed the two projects at the May 2 City Council meeting.
A budget increase of $200K was requested for a stormwater drainage project on 12th and 13th streets. The low bid on that project, from Kamminga & Roodvoets Inc., was $717,000, but only $520,000 was budgeted.
City Manager Lynn Rives said the work would include repaving streets, new curbing and new underground piping. He said no changes would be made in drainage outfalls that go through private property.
The project is part of a multimillion-dollar ongoing effort to address flooding problems that have plagued the city for years. Work began in 2017 at flood-prone streets at the south end of town.
Another needed budget increase involves a little more than $23,000 to complete renovation of seawalls and boat ramps on 7th and 16th streets. The increase was needed to meet a bid of $225,000 from Midcoast Construction, who was the low bidder for that project.
“Unfortunately, the bids came in over budget,” Rives told the council. In a later comment to the Bee, he attributed the increased cost to a rise in the price of materials and labor.
The council approved the smaller project, for the seawall renovations, with little comment in a 6-0 vote. Council member Jody Shirley was absent.
“This has been a long time coming,” said council member Frank Bankard of the seawall/ boat ramp improvements. “The work needs to be done on both (7th and 16th) streets.”
But the council put off any immediate action on the larger stormwater drainage project for 12th and 13th streets.
One of the newly elected council members, Lloyd Roberts, who worked for the Southwest Florida Water Management District, said the drainage project requiring the larger budget increase needs to be looked at further.
“My concern is that whatever we spend the money on needs to be for a very good reason. We need to make sure we are getting the maximum bang for the buck,” Roberts said.
The plan for this project involves putting in larger pipe, which costs significantly more, Roberts said. “We need to know what the real benefit of that is.” He added, “My gut tells me we’re not really gaining a lot (with the larger pipes), and that’s a big part of the cost.”
Roberts said the contractor and engineer of the project can be brought to the workshop “and we can ask them a lot more questions.”
Council member Glenn Gunn said he agreed with Roberts about discussing the project and budget increase at a workshop. He pointed out that the $717,000 low bid was 38 percent higher than the $520,000 budgeted amount.
The council voted 5 to 1 to put off a decision on accepting the bid for the stormwater drainage project. Council member Leslie Notaro, who had made the motion to approve the bid, was the only “no” vote.
City manager search
With the approaching retirement of Rives in late May, the city has advertised for applications to fill the position.
City Clerk Patti Gentry said the city has received 23 resumes so far. After the May 23 cutoff date, the Citizens Advisory Committee will compile a list of qualified applicants to present to council members so they can begin the selection process.
An interim city manager will be named to fill the position until the final selection is made, likely Kyle Riefler, currently assistant city manager and community services director.
Riefler is among the candidates for the permanent position.
Among other items discussed at the meeting, the city clerk reported that a recent appreciation lunch for members of city boards went well.
“I just want to say for the record that since I’ve been here that is the most well-attended luncheon by council and all the board members,” Gentry said.
A social event for residents on April 30 at Bayside Park featuring Frank Sinatra-style music was also deemed a success.
Council Member Mike Zabel said, “There was wonderful music, wonderful food and a time just to talk and meet other people.”
He thanked the Parks and Rec Board for all they’ve done for the city.
Close city attorney vote
At a special meeting on May 5, the council interviewed two firms that had applied to serve as city attorney. The position has been open since Fred Reilly resigned for health reasons last July.
The first presentation was from Randy Mora of Trask Daigneault. Other officials from the firm, including Thomas Trask, were also present. Mora currently serves as city attorney for Kenneth City and Indian Rocks Beach.
Andrew Salzman, who has been serving as interim city attorney, made the presentation for his firm, Unice Salzman Jensen.
Trask Daigneault ultimately was chosen on a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Dave Gattis, Shirley, Zabel and Gunn in favor.
Salzman drew votes from Bankard, Roberts and Notaro.