Belleair Bluffs leaves millage rate at 5.35, despite call for rollback

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Setting of the tentative millage rate at the beginning of the annual budget process is normally a routine matter. There is usually little comment, as it has been renewed at 5.35 mills in Belleair Bluffs for the past 10 years.
But that changed last year when newly elected Commissioner Steve McNally strongly advocated for the city to adopt the rollback rate, rather than keeping the current 5.35 rate. With property values rising, the city would get a revenue boost from the increased property values if they kept their current rate. But the lower rollback rate gives the city the same revenue as the previous year, without the added income.
The taxpayers would also pay less, and that was McNally’s point.
The city kept the rate at 5.35 in a 4-1 vote. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
This year, at the July 18 commission meeting, McNally again spoke in favor of the rollback rate. This time, he was more persistent and continued to make his points during the half-hour discussion, despite getting no support from the other commissioners. He began by asking about the qualifications of the city’s financial contractor, and then started highlighting budget details from the current and upcoming year.
Mayor Chris Arbutine interjected after about 10 minutes, “As a fellow commission member, I’m trying to figure out what point are you trying to get to here. I’m not following down your path.”
“It’s a filibuster,” Commissioner Suzy Sofer said.
McNally’s comments were made following a budget review by Finance Committee chairman Dave Shimkus. The Finance Committee is composed of residents who meet regularly throughout the year to review the city’s financial status and advise city staff and the commission on money matters. The outcome of their budget analysis was a unanimous recommendation to again adopt the 5.35 millage rate.
Shimkus said the city needs to continue building its reserves to have enough money to complete a number of capital improvement projects, including major road improvements, on both sides of town. He said the amount spent varies year by year, but funds still need to be set aside each year for planned future projects. Currently the city is ready to go on a road project that is a joint effort with the county, but the county is having problems getting the infrastructure materials they need so that project is delayed.
McNally said the city is in “great financial condition,” which reinforced his point that the city has large reserves built up and “more than enough money to pay this year’s expenses.”
“We cannot justify any tax rate higher than the rollback rate,” McNally said. The rollback rate would be 4.8508 mills.
Arbutine told McNally that a resident of Belleair Bluffs with a home valued at $300,000 to $400,000 only pays about $66 a month in taxes to the city. He said lowering the millage rate to the rollback rate might amount to about $10 savings for the resident but would affect the city’s income “so that we can’t build roads in the city or we can’t keep people safe, we can’t trim trees and we can’t have sidewalks or streetlights, or we can’t hire competent people — and people are paying just $66 a month to live in this city.”
“Sixty-six dollars a month!” Arbutine said emphatically. “People spend more than that on fast foods in a month.”
The tentative millage rate of 5.35 mills will be used in the TRIM (Truth in Millage) reports sent to individual taxpayers in August giving them their estimated taxes for the upcoming year.
The final millage rate will be set at budget hearings in September. That rate can be lower but not higher than the tentative millage rate.
Pair get raises
The commission voted unanimously to give City Administrator Debra Sullivan and City Clerk Alexis Silcox 5 percent pay raises as part of their annual performance evaluation.
They will also look at another possible raise in six months, a recommendation that was made by Arbutine, as he pointed out how his business has been affected by rising inflation that is still going up.
The 5 percent pay increases were approved by the Finance Committee and are already in the proposed budget, Arbutine said.
Resident Wanda Rusinowski objected to the raises.
“I’m not saying that people don’t deserve the raises. But in today’s economy, a lot of people are not getting raises. Nurses are not getting raises. Teachers are not getting raises,” Rusinowski said. “A lot of people with high education are looking for jobs.”
Arbutine contradicted that argument. He said these days people are not applying for jobs as they were before the pandemic. To fill jobs, businesses need to pay about 25 to 30 percent more than pre-Covid, Arbutine said. “Just trying to find labor, and that’s not even good labor, is practically impossible,” he said.