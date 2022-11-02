BELLEAIR — The highlight of Pelican Women’s Championship media day wasn’t the feeble attempt by journos to hit a golf ball closer to the pin than the LPGA players, a fun yet futile exercise that saw Seminole’s Brittany Lincicome drop one within a foot of the cup.
(For the record, this reporter was happy to get it over the water at the Pelican Golf Club’s par-3 12th hole.)
No, the highlight of the Oct. 25 event was the luncheon press conference in the club’s dining room, where Lincicome was joined by fellow stars for an informal Q&A.
There, the players along with tournament and club officials, mingled, chatted, and dined with attendees, including Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson, Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey, Commissioner Tom Shelly, and Police Chief Rick Doyle.
Pelican owner Dan Doyle Jr., tournament executive director Marci Doyle (no relation) and Gary Koch, the famed announcer known as the “Voice of Golf,” were also in attendance.
The format found Altomare, a 31-year-old Massachusetts native who lives in Tampa, sharing photos and stories from her recent trip to South Korea at one table while nearby Lincicome, who recently became a mother for the second time, recalled her parents pushing her young daughter around the course in a stroller during the inaugural Pelican Championship in November 2020.
“It’s great to have them out,” said Lincicome, who’s returning to tournament action for the first time in six months. “I wish I could get back here more often. I think the last time I played here was at last year’s event. But it’s great to see family and friends when I’m here, because they treat me well whether I’m playing good or bad.”
Altomare, Lincicome and Thompson, who lives in Cape Coral, love the placement of the Pelican Championship at the back end of the tour’s calendar, where the Donald Ross-designed course presents a nice warm-weather challenge to cap a grueling season.
“I think we all look forward to this event,” said the seventh-ranked Thompson, who lost in a four-way, one hole playoff to Nelly Korda here last year. “It’s a top-notch event, the way it’s run, and the course is always in great shape. We’re excited it’s the end of the year, because we have a great event like this one.”
Altomore said it’s nice “to be able to sleep in my own bed and cook meals at home.”
Players also praised the Doyle family Pelican Golf Club staff.
“When the Doyles say they’re going to get something done, they do it,” said Koch, famous for his “Better than most!” call of one of Tiger Woods’ most memorable putts.
“Any tournament can provide a great golf club,” Thompson said. “But the hospitality we receive here has made it a top tournament on my list.”
The Doyles’ dedication to improving the event each year has included enlarging the size of the putting green, after some players mentioned it was too small, and changing the cars awarded for 12th-green hole-in-ones from Lamborghini coupes to SUVs, so players can stow their clubs.
“The amenities, the gifts, a beautiful golf course, better putting greens, it’s the little things they’re taking into consideration,” Lincicome said. “Everything about (the tournament) is top-notch.”
Meanwhile, officials are already looking ahead to next year, when the purse will grow and Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam becomes the title sponsor for the newly named The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
“It’s pretty special to have her part of the event,” Lincicome said. “It elevates it the to the next level. It just shows when the Doyles want to do something, they do it right.”
Daily and weekly ticket packages are on sale for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, scheduled to run from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.
Preliminary events begin Nov. 7, and the Championship commences Nov. 10. Visit pelicanlpga.com for more information.