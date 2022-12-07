BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The area outside Belleair Bluffs City Hall was packed with holiday revelers last week, as the city held its annual Holiday Tree-Lighting ceremony Dec. 3.
Several city officials, including Mayor Chris Arbutine, and hundreds of residents attended the event, which featured Rachel Smith Vocal Coaching students singing Christmas carols as well as a petting zoo, a snow slide and, of course, an appearance by Santa Claus.
Prior to the start of the festivities, Arbutine thanked city staff and Bluffs Business Association members who helped put the event together before reminiscing about his first tree-lighting ceremony.
“I remember 35 years ago lighting it at the fire station, and now we have a tree that rivals the one in Rockefeller Center!” the mayor said while pointing to the 20-foot-tall beauty behind him.
Arbutine added that “in times of divisiveness, this event brings the community together” before he passed the mic to his commission colleagues Taylour Shimkus, Joe Barkley, and Suzy Sofer, who specifically thanked City Administrator Deb Sullivan and City Clerk Alexis Silcox.
“These events don’t happen organically,” Sofer said while praising their efforts with the city’s Toys for Tots and book drives.
Following the speeches, the mayor and commissioners invited Smith’s students to come up and help light the tree, an inspiring moment that drew “ooohs” and “aahhs” from the crowd.
Soon after, Santa arrived in a Largo Fire Department engine, and a line quickly formed as the recently competed City Park Gazebo served as a backdrop for families to snap holiday pics with St. Nick.
According to first-time attendees Bobbi Kennedy and Jewels Warren, the city set a high bar for holiday events.
“I love it,” said Kennedy, a Clearwater Beach resident who along with her friend from St. Pete dressed as an elf and danced to the music in front of the stage. “I think it’s classy and includes everybody and they made homemade cookies! Can you believe that?”