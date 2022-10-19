BELLEAIR — As the LPGA Tour’s 2022 season winds down, the penultimate event on the schedule, the Pelican Women’s Championship, will again boast a star-studded field, as seven of the top 10 ranked women’s golfers in the world have committed to the tourney, set for Nov. 7-13 at the Pelican Golf Club.
According to a press release announcing the early commits, world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is scheduled to play the third edition of the event, and she will be joined by defending champion Nelly Korda, homegrown star Brittany Lincicome and fan favorites Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, and Lydia Ko.
“We are honored to attract the best players in the game to the Tampa Bay region for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship,” Marci Doyle, the tournament’s executive director, said in the release. “The field is shaping up to be the strongest to date in our three-year history. We look forward to welcoming our passionate sports fanbase in the Tampa Bay area and showcasing Pelican Golf Club to a global audience.”
Since the event’s inception in 2020 the Pelican has attracted the top players in the world for several reasons, including the venue, the placement as the final full-field event on the schedule and a $2 million purse that is expected to increase significantly next year when the tourney will be renamed The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican as part of a collaboration with LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam.
The combination of the field, the picturesque course —which recently underwent an extensive remodel — and the fan amenities, including a military appreciation tent, player meet and greets and more, have quickly made the Pelican Women’s Championship one of the most attractive events on tour, according to organizers. “We look forward to hosting the greatest professional golfers in the world at Pelican Golf Club and providing a best-in-class experience for players and fans alike,” Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle Jr. said in the release. “It is an honor for us to host this great championship and provide a platform for the LPGA Tour to showcase their talents on the golf course to fans all over the world.”
Tournament officials are expected to announce soon special ancillary events that will take place during tournament week, including a Veterans Day tribute, as well as sponsor exemptions and additional field commitments. Tickets are currently on sale for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, with several packages available, including daily and weekly grounds passes as well as Lightning Lounge tickets that include complimentary food and beverages, TVs, private bathrooms, and parking. Tickets can be purchased at pelicanlpga.com/tickets.