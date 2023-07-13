BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Marked in a ceremony outside Belleair Bluffs City Hall, the Belleair Rotary Club recently donated $1,000 to Shepherd’s Village, a housing and support nonprofit serving single mothers and their kids.
Rotary members Janet Elwood, Sebastian Berdychowski, Ulf Ambjornson, Ken McCain and Dana Ford attended last month’s ceremony, as well as Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Suzy Sofer. The Rotarians presented Shepherd’s Village Executive Director April McKnight with an oversized check.
“While we are the only single mother housing program in Pinellas County, located here in Belleair Bluffs, we have expanded our free, online offerings so more women across the country can experience healing, safety and restoration,” Shepherd’s Village officials said in a statement.
For more information, visit shepherdsvillage.com.
Belleair Rotary Club meets at Sage’s Bistro, 883 W. Bay Drive, Largo, every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.