BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Belleair Bluffs Vice Mayor Suzy Sofer recently received the Silver Certificate and Commissioner Karen Rafferty received the Bronze Certificate of Excellence from the Certificate Program for Elected Municipal Officials hosted by the Florida League of Cities University.
Sofer has also been appointed to the Florida League of Cities Municipal Administration Policy Committee for this year's legislative session.
The new certificate achievement program rewards municipal officials for their commitment and dedication to training and continuing education.
The commission members completed the certificate program in its inaugural year, which ran from August 2022 to July. Officials earned points for participating in training events offered by FLC University, including monthly webinars, online orientation, the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, the state-mandated Continuing Education in Ethics, and the League’s Annual Conference and legislative events.