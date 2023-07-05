Board will now meet on second Tuesday to accommodate town attorney
BELLEAIR — When Jay Daigneault was hired as Belleair’s town attorney in November 2021, he knew the job would require a lot of work. Updating the entire code of ordinances was one example of the tough tasks he faced succeeding the retired longtime town attorney, David Ottinger.
However, even the experienced attorney, whose firm, Trask Daigneault LLP, handles legal services for a dozen Pinellas County municipalities, underestimated the amount of work it would actually entail.
During the latest Belleair Town Commission on June 20, Daigneault told the board exactly that, stating the job was “a bit more of a larger undertaking than I anticipated,” and he “doesn’t see the town’s need for legal services abating anytime soon,” a situation that led him to request the commission to change its meeting dates from the third Tuesday to the second to accommodate a switch to his partner, Thomas Trask.
“I’ve tried over the last six months to see if I could make it work and it’s just not working,” said Daigneault, who lives in Belleair. “So, in order to remedy that situation, I offer you an upgrade.”
Daigneault stated Trask has the experience, desire, and availability to handle the load, joking “because he’s better than me,” but a scheduling conflict with another city meant something had to change.
“Nothing else changes in terms of the law firm,” he noted. “But the switch to the second Tuesday (of the month) is requested in order to accomplish that change, and we very much appreciate it.”
Commissioner Tom Shelly said he’s known Trask for years and “would be very happy to bring him on board,” and Mayor Mike Wilkinson said he “was fine with a change to the second Tuesday.”
After a brief discussion, the board decided to make the switch starting Aug. 8.
The motion to approve the request was approved by a vote of 4-0. Commissioner Thomas Nessler was out with an excused absence. The regular meetings will continue to start at 6 p.m.
Following the meeting, Wilkinson elaborated on the latest change to the town attorney position.
“Jay has been great to work with,” Wilkinson said by phone. “He’s very responsive and very trustworthy and thorough. Our ordinances needed so much cleaning up and there was so much work to do, and he saw what needed to be accomplished and he worked through it swiftly and thoroughly and I think he got a lot accomplished.”
Of the meeting date switch, the mayor said he felt it was important to keep continuity with the same firm.
“I think it’s good to have continuity to make a smooth transition,” Wilkinson said, adding, “I’m glad we are still working with his firm, and I look forward to Tom Trask coming in.”