BELLEAIR — Inclement weather bookended the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, as the Nov. 10 first round was washed out by Tropical Storm Nicole and the leader’s tee times for the final round on Nov. 13 were delayed a half hour by a passing thundershower.
But the soft course and unpredictable conditions didn’t faze defending champ Nelly Korda. The 24-year-old Bradenton resident shot a sizzling 6 under par at the Pelican Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 14 under for the week, earning a one-shot victory over Lexi Thompson for a second consecutive year at the event, which was shortened to 54 holes due to the tropical storm.
“It’s definitely been a tough year,” said Korda, who suffered from a blood clot in her left arm that forced her to miss four months and a couple of cuts this season. “Back-to-back definitely has a nice ring to it.”
A thrilling finish saw eight-time winner Korda bogey No. 18 for her only blemish of the day, leaving the door open for 11-time LPGA champion Thompson, who couldn’t hole out for birdie from a tricky spot.
“We got 5 inches of rain on Thursday morning, and we probably could have played Thursday afternoon,” said Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle Jr., praising the club’s maintenance crew. “Hosting this event started as a dream, and I want to thank the fans who came out, the members who sacrificed their club for a week … and thanks to the entire Tampa Bay area and the town of Belleair for embracing this event.”
Indeed, though the final round was played under overcast skies and chilly-for-Florida temperatures, the atypical conditions didn’t deter attendees from coming out and enjoying the action from spots like the Hero Outpost, the White Claw Lounge, and the many wide-open spaces on the tree-lined course.
“This is wonderful,” Tarpon Springs resident Lisa Allen said after snapping a few shots of her husband, Ron, posing in front of the exotic cars parked near the putting green. “We rode our bikes over from Clearwater, and we didn’t have to deal with traffic or parking. It’s been great.”
After longtime fan-favorite Thompson finished her round on Saturday, the 27-year-old Coral Springs resident signed autographs for dozens of kids, stopping several times on her way off the course, a scene that was repeated by many players throughout the weekend. There also was a clinic and Q&A session for 80 kids, conducted by Australian pro Charlotte Thomas and hosted by the Chi Chi Rodriguez Foundation.
Korda accepted the championship trophy — delivered to the 18th green by members of the MacDill Air Force Base USSOCOM Para-Commandos parachute team — and thanked the grounds crew as well as the Doyle family “for continuing to support women’s golf.” She also was awarded a replica $300,000 winner’s check.
Earlier, Doyle announced the tournament will be renamed in honor of Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam next year, with the purse expected to jump from $2 million to $3.25 million in 2023.
Waiting for the final pair to finish their round, Korda got emotional when asked in an interview about her “roller coaster” season. Nearby, Thompson was upbeat after another agonizing defeat.
“Golf is such a mental game that I think my mindset now is just ‘it is what it is,’” she said after her second straight second-place finish at the Pelican and ninth runner-up showing since her last victory in 2019. “I’ve been putting in my hours and the hard work, and if it doesn’t show when I’m playing there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Suddenly, Korda was doused from head-to-toe with a champagne shower from a couple of tourmates, adding more moisture to her soggy yet successful tournament.
Much like the conditions over the weekend, Korda didn’t seem to mind one bit.