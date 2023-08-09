BELLEAIR — The last time Pelican Golf Club held an event the eyes of the sporting world were watching.
In December, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with fellow PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, participated in The Match, a made-for-TV charity event benefitting hurricane relief.
The next time television cameras will be pointed at the Donald Ross-designed golf course will be Nov. 6-12, when the LPGA Tour event formerly known as the Pelican Women’s Championship returns, albeit with a new name and title sponsor. The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is the result of a partnership with LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam and the Gainbridge Group Insurance Co. Thanks to the addition of arguably the greatest female golfer of all time and a company that has long supported the LPGA Tour, the tourney now boasts the biggest purse outside of the majors at $3.25 million and should bolster its national profile.
“We’re so excited,” tournament director Marci Doyle said during an October 2022 press conference announcing Sorenstam’s involvement, which is the first of its kind for the LPGA. “We wanted to have (an individual tournament) for Annika like the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Doyles made it happen.”
The Doyles, a local family that owns DEX Imaging and bought the golf club in 2017, have made improving the tournament a priority since the inaugural Pelican Championship was held in 2020 with no fans due to the pandemic. Dan Doyle Sr. said he wants the event “to be the women’s version of the Masters” during an interview in November 2021.
This year, in addition to the new name and partnerships, the tournament will utilize Sorenstam’s participation as well as ideas generated while hosting The Match to help improve the fan experience.
“There are some things we want to do to elevate the tournament now that it’s named after one of the greatest golfers of all time,” said Jeremy Freidman, vice president of public relations for event organizer Outlyr. He spoke last week, days before tourney reps were set to appear before the Belleair Town Commission Aug. 8 to secure permits.
Friedman said those changes include adding a wraparound grandstand area at the 12th hole, a popular spot that features a pair of hospitality tents and the hit-a-hole-in-one-to-win-a-Lamborghini challenge.
“We’ll have more spectator stands there as well as VIP cabanas to elevate the fan experience at that hole,” he said, noting the Lightning Lounge and Military Hero Outpost would remain at the location.
Friedman said another big change includes converting the unused greenspace between the driving range and the putting green into “Club 59.” The “open-air fan experience” will feature TVs, food and hospitality vendors and will serve as a tribute to Sorenstam’s record-low round of 59.
“We did something similar with The Match, and it helped us answer the question of ‘How can we utilize this space?’” he said. The “overall look” of the event will be different, with the logo and colors of Annika’s foundation “a big theme” of the re-do.
“And ‘Lead with Legacy’ is our new slogan, because that’s what she does,” Freidman said of Sorenstam.
To that point, the biggest component of her affiliation with the Pelican has nothing to do with party decks or color palates. According to Freidman, one member of the winning team at the Annika Intercollegiate event, an NCAA Division 1 women’s golf tourney held in Minnesota in September, will be awarded a sponsor exemption to participate in the LPGA tournament.
“Through her foundation Annika wants to inspire the next generation,” Friedman said, “and this is another aspect of that mission.”
For more information, including ticket packages and volunteer signups, visit theannika.com.