BELLEAIR — Since Jay Daigneault’s law firm was selected to replace the retiring David Ottinger as Belleair’s town attorney in November, the move was met with praise from officials and residents.
Over the past few months, Mayor Mike Wilkinson, Commissioner Coleen Chaney, Town Manager J.P. Murphy and former commissioner Karla Rettstatt gave kudos to Daigneault, a Belleair resident, and his Trask and Daigneault colleague, Randy Mora, as they worked to craft complex ballot language for a March 15 referendum item designed to make it more difficult to disband the Belleair Police Department, a measure that earned more than 80% of the vote on Election Day.
However, in early March, Daigneault said the time they spent getting familiar with the town’s codes revealed a critical situation he believes needs to be addressed ASAP.
“In the 2 1/2 months that the firm has been your town attorney, it’s very clear to us that two things are happening,” Daigneault said. “One, your code is very much out of date, and it’s created some practical problems in trying to solve some of the simplest issues the town is facing by being out of date.”
Daigneault said he was recommending full-scale revisions to the town’s code, include the sign code. He told the commission the work, estimated at a cost not to exceed $38,000, would typically take 8-12 months but Daigneault said they would “fast track” it if approved, and he cautioned the commission their meetings would get a little longer as he delivers the dense code in “manageable blocks” of information.
“Some sections of the code don’t need substantial revision,” he said. “But frankly, most of them do.”
Daigneault’s report, which included the fact that some sections of the code hadn’t been reviewed since 1980, was met with shock and disappointment by many in the room.
“Where has the Belleair staff been for the years that these codes were clearly out of date?” resident Mike Hugill asked before emphatically requesting the commission vote yes on the item and calling the cost “peanuts.”
Commissioner Chaney agreed, adding she would like to see more accountability at Town Hall overall.
“I want to have a broader conversation right now, and I want to amplify what Mr. Hugill said about accountability,” she said, adding she was “absolutely frustrated and appalled by the state of our codes and the lack of leadership on this issue.”
Chaney said the issue “isn’t a case of administrative deferred maintenance. This is a case of no maintenance and no oversight. This is a failure,” adding they have set the staff up for failure “with ordinances that aren’t actionable,” and she “guaranteed our residents are frustrated with us and a process that is broken and neglected.”
“What do we do?” Chaney asked. “Do we put in more robust accountability measures, and if we do will they be honored, or is it time to look for the alternative?”
“Well said,” Mayor Wilkinson said, adding, “I’ve been involved with the city for 10 years … and I think we need to make sure our codes are in line, and we can enforce them and enforce them equally, and I vote we moved forward with this.”
The other four commissioners agreed, and the motion passed, 5-0.
Later, Chaney reiterated her position during a discussion about trimming overhanging bushes in rights of way. “If we have a code and we don’t use it, why is it there?” she asked Murphy, who gave the report. “I mean, we have a code that provides the ability of the town to maintain them. At some point, we need to take action. We have to start governing. I think we are enjoying a long timeline of inactivity.”
While Murphy said he “respectfully disagreed” with the characterization, noting the town staff has a lot on their plate and often gets a lot of pushback from residents, Chaney later said she wasn’t backing down.