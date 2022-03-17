BELLEAIR — The traveling bicycle tribute to fallen law enforcement officers known as the Honor Roll Association stopped in Belleair recently, as several members of the organization came to pay tribute to the late Belleair Police Officer Jeffrey Tackett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 1993.
About a half-dozen Honor Rollers cruised off the nearby Pinellas Trail and into Tackett Memorial Park shortly after noon March 4, having already visited Tarpon Springs and Palm Harbor as part of a “short,” 300-mile trek.
Several BPD officers, including Chief Rick Doyle and Lt. Randall Chaney, who was the first on the scene of Tackett’s shooting, and town officials joined the tribute. Ellen Pierson, who founded the Tampa-based nonprofit in 2015, started by complimenting the pocket park, which features wrought-iron benches, an infinity fountain, and plaques containing poems and words of inspiration chosen by Tackett’s family.
“As I was doing my research I found out about this place, and I was a little disappointed in myself that I didn’t know this was here,” Pierson, a retired Department of Homeland Security investigator, said to the group, which included Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson and Commissioner Coleen Chaney. She then introduced her fellow riders, a group comprised of current and former military and law enforcement officials, before one of them read a few words about Officer Tackett’s short life and untimely passing.
“Officer Jeffrey Warren Tackett was born March 1, 1965, in Indiana … and he joined the Belleair Police Department on July 14, 1988,” retired Lt. Monique Rae of the Alexandria, Virginia, sheriff’s department, read.
“He was an officer who excelled in his duties, receiving commendations for his service to the town.”
Rae detailed how Tackett was shot by a suspect after responding to a citizen’s call about a suspicions noise outside her window on Sunday, June 13, 1993. She noted his killer was caught, tried, and convicted of his murder and given a life sentence. Tackett is the only BPD officer who has been killed in the line of duty.
Chief Doyle then thanked everyone for coming to the park, which was built in 2018 thanks to contributions from the Belleair Community Foundation and Dan Doyle’s family. The chief handed the mic to Lt. Chaney, who recalled the night he was called to the scene of Tackett’s shooting.
“It was difficult, because he was my friend,” said Chaney, who was working for the Largo Police Department at the time. “And it was quite an event because we had no less than seven law enforcement agencies on the scene.” Chaney said having to tell his fellow officers what happened “wasn’t a very comfortable experience,” and noted they “were very mad” because Tackett was the only BPD officer on duty that night. “The aftermath of that was … the Jeff Tackett Law Enforcement Act,” Chaney said of the statute that requires Florida law enforcement agencies to have multiple officers on duty, and contingency plans in place, at all times. “So, while Jeff died by himself that night, this ensures that no one else will have that happen to them.”
Pierson then presented Doyle and Chaney with a proclamation in Officer Tackett’s honor as well as a check for $1,000, and the group took a few photos before the riders saddled up for the trip back home.
“This means a lot to a small agency like ours to have them come through here,” Chaney said after obliging a selfie request from Lt. Rae before she headed back to the trail.
According to Kemp Freund, the Honor Roll’s logistics director, the purpose of the organization is to recognize fallen officers from smaller agencies.
“We try to get to the agencies who don’t have a lot of recognition,” Freund said. “Because, unfortunately, incidents like this happen more often with the bigger agencies, and they’re better prepared to handle it, where it really affects smaller departments harder.”
While Chief Doyle said he was extremely appreciative of the Honor Roll’s visit, he noted Tackett is never far from his mind regardless of the occasion.
“It was more than three years ago this park was built and more than 20 years ago Officer Tackett lost his life, so to continue to give him recognition and have this space is truly an honor,” said Doyle, who was named head of the department in 2018, noting he often comes out and sits on the benches to think. “I have an active Tackett file inside. It’s immortal. As long as there is a Belleair Police Department, he’s an officer here. And he always will be.”