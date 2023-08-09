BELLEAIR — A number of roadway projects in the Belleair area have caused motorist detours and other inconveniences.
Work on Phase 1 of the Indian Rocks Road Capital Project, which runs from Mehlenbacher Road to Poinsettia Road, “continues to make progress” as it nears the scheduled completion date of early fall, officials said in a recent update.
Sidewalks and a multimodal path have been poured, and work on stormwater drains, curbs, gutters and utility lines have been completed. Asphalt paving has begun.
A town newsletter states “access for local traffic continues to be maintained throughout the project, with signage in place to direct thru traffic to the appropriate detour.” Relevant maps available on the town website.
Work on the Mehlenbacher Road Sidewalk Improvements project — a Pinellas County project that includes sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways, along with drainage improvements to reduce flooding — began in July and will extend through October 2024.
As a result, “the westbound lane of Mehlenbacher between Indian Rocks Road and Clearwater-Largo Road has been closed until further notice,” officials said. The eastbound lane remains open.
The detour for Mehlenbacher’s westbound lane includes the use of West Bay Drive. Any new detour routes will be announced once they are approved by the county.
Meanwhile, the projects in neighboring Belleair, combined with several of the city’s own, including on South Wind Drive, Pine Tree Lane, and Marlin Drive, has led to similar issues in Belleair Bluffs.
“The contractors are working diligently, and all signs are trending up,” Public Works Director Russ Schmader said during a July 17 meeting of the Belleair Bluffs City Commission.
City Administrator Debra Sullivan said she has been in contact with Belleair town and police officials to help track any detours.
Also in Belleair Bluffs, preliminary work has begun to replace the traffic lights at Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive with new wind-resistant ones mounted on metal mast arms.
The work is part of a Pinellas County project that saw nearly $4 million in grant funds earmarked to replace outdated hanging-wire traffic lights at 16 county locations in October 2019. The projectis expected to take several months to complete.
For more information on Belleair roadway improvement projects, visit townofbellair.com/infrastructureupdates.
For more information on Belleair Bluffs projects, visit belleairbluffs.org.